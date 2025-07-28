24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Ohio and Pennsylvania
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Ohio and Pennsylvania
Columbus, OH, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Aspiring mortgage professionals in both states can now fulfill their state-specific education requirements through 24HourEDU’s convenient, fully online platform.
This expansion marks a significant milestone in 24HourEDU’s mission to make high-quality, affordable, and flexible mortgage education accessible nationwide.
“We’re thrilled to bring our nationally recognized pre-licensing training to future MLOs in Ohio and Pennsylvania,” said Jeremy Meadows, Chief Marketing Officer at 24HourEDU. “Whether someone is starting a new career or transitioning into the mortgage industry, our goal is to make licensing simple, effective, and accessible. Also, with mortgage rates expected to drop soon so there is no better time to become a mortgage broker.”
What’s Included:
20-Hour NMLS SAFE Comprehensive Course
4-Hour Ohio State-Specific Course
3-Hour Pennsylvania State-Specific Course
Fully online, mobile-friendly learning format
Self-paced structure for maximum flexibility
NMLS-approved content and experienced instructors
The pre-licensing program covers all core topics required by the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act), including federal law, ethics, nontraditional mortgage lending, and state-specific regulations.
Why Choose 24HourEDU?
Competitive pricing with no hidden fees - $189
BBB Accredited
Instant enrollment and access
Completion certificates reported directly to the NMLS
Outstanding student support and customer service
Trusted by mortgage professionals across the U.S.
24HourEDU has already helped thousands of professionals nationwide meet their licensing requirements. With these new approvals, the company is poised to support the growing demand for mortgage professionals in Ohio and Pennsylvania’s housing markets.
About 24HourEDU:
24HourEDU is a premier provider of online mortgage licensing education, offering pre-licensing, continuing education, and exam prep courses that are fully approved by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS). With a focus on flexibility, affordability, and real-world preparation, 24HourEDU helps students launch and grow successful careers in the mortgage industry.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Meadows
Chief Marketing Officer
support@24houredu.com
www.24HourEDU.com
This expansion marks a significant milestone in 24HourEDU’s mission to make high-quality, affordable, and flexible mortgage education accessible nationwide.
“We’re thrilled to bring our nationally recognized pre-licensing training to future MLOs in Ohio and Pennsylvania,” said Jeremy Meadows, Chief Marketing Officer at 24HourEDU. “Whether someone is starting a new career or transitioning into the mortgage industry, our goal is to make licensing simple, effective, and accessible. Also, with mortgage rates expected to drop soon so there is no better time to become a mortgage broker.”
What’s Included:
20-Hour NMLS SAFE Comprehensive Course
4-Hour Ohio State-Specific Course
3-Hour Pennsylvania State-Specific Course
Fully online, mobile-friendly learning format
Self-paced structure for maximum flexibility
NMLS-approved content and experienced instructors
The pre-licensing program covers all core topics required by the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act), including federal law, ethics, nontraditional mortgage lending, and state-specific regulations.
Why Choose 24HourEDU?
Competitive pricing with no hidden fees - $189
BBB Accredited
Instant enrollment and access
Completion certificates reported directly to the NMLS
Outstanding student support and customer service
Trusted by mortgage professionals across the U.S.
24HourEDU has already helped thousands of professionals nationwide meet their licensing requirements. With these new approvals, the company is poised to support the growing demand for mortgage professionals in Ohio and Pennsylvania’s housing markets.
About 24HourEDU:
24HourEDU is a premier provider of online mortgage licensing education, offering pre-licensing, continuing education, and exam prep courses that are fully approved by the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System (NMLS). With a focus on flexibility, affordability, and real-world preparation, 24HourEDU helps students launch and grow successful careers in the mortgage industry.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Meadows
Chief Marketing Officer
support@24houredu.com
www.24HourEDU.com
Contact
24hourEDUContact
Jeremy Meadows
888-405-4453
https://24houredu.com
Jeremy Meadows
888-405-4453
https://24houredu.com
Categories