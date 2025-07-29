Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy.
Huntsville, AL, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Just weeks after its grand opening, Lumber Liquidators’ new Huntsville store is proving to be a huge success, quickly becoming a destination for homeowners, builders, and contractors alike, and exceeding expectations while solidifying the company’s commitment to providing high quality flooring solutions at unbeatable prices.
Located at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, the new location is conveniently located next to a Cabinets To Go sister store, and shoppers are particularly excited about the enhanced convenience and streamlined experience.
"We’re absolutely thrilled with the progress in Huntsville,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. "The response has been incredible, and it’s a clear indication that our commitment to bringing customers the right floors at the right price is resonating. This success isn’t just about Huntsville; it’s a testament to the revitalization of the Lumber Liquidators brand, a return to our core values of quality, value, and exceptional customer service.”
The new Huntsville location marks a strong step in Lumber Liquidators' broader strategy to optimize its presence across the country. By focusing on providing an enhanced shopping experience and a wide range of high-quality products, the company is demonstrating its dedication to being the trusted leader in the flooring business.
“We’re seeing firsthand how our focus on the ‘basics’ – great products, great prices, great service, and a customer focused approach – is driving success,” continued Delves. “The Huntsville store is a shining example of what we can achieve when we prioritize our customers and deliver on our promises.”
The new Huntsville store is one of the latest of over 200 Lumber Liquidators locations nationwide, all working together to deliver unbeatable value and exceptional flooring solutions across the USA.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Located at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, the new location is conveniently located next to a Cabinets To Go sister store, and shoppers are particularly excited about the enhanced convenience and streamlined experience.
"We’re absolutely thrilled with the progress in Huntsville,” said Jason Delves, President and CEO of Lumber Liquidators. "The response has been incredible, and it’s a clear indication that our commitment to bringing customers the right floors at the right price is resonating. This success isn’t just about Huntsville; it’s a testament to the revitalization of the Lumber Liquidators brand, a return to our core values of quality, value, and exceptional customer service.”
The new Huntsville location marks a strong step in Lumber Liquidators' broader strategy to optimize its presence across the country. By focusing on providing an enhanced shopping experience and a wide range of high-quality products, the company is demonstrating its dedication to being the trusted leader in the flooring business.
“We’re seeing firsthand how our focus on the ‘basics’ – great products, great prices, great service, and a customer focused approach – is driving success,” continued Delves. “The Huntsville store is a shining example of what we can achieve when we prioritize our customers and deliver on our promises.”
The new Huntsville store is one of the latest of over 200 Lumber Liquidators locations nationwide, all working together to deliver unbeatable value and exceptional flooring solutions across the USA.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators is the nation’s largest independent retailer of hardwood, waterproof, and laminate flooring. Known for its wide product selection, expert advice, and professional installation services, the company has built a reputation for making flooring projects seamless and affordable. With locations coast to coast, Lumber Liquidators is committed to helping customers find the perfect floors — at the perfect price. LumberLiquidators.com | 1-800-HARDWOOD
Contact
F9 Brands Inc.Contact
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
Brandon McGrath
513-237-3534
LumberLiquidators.com
Categories