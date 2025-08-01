Author Mik Toth and I AM's New Audiobook, “Trans-Dimensional Warriors,” is a Gripping Novel That Centers Around Three Heroes in a Classic Story of Good Versus Evil

Recent audiobook release “Trans-Dimensional Warriors” from Audiobook Network author Mik Toth and I AM is a compelling Christian tale that follows three young heroes who find themselves on an unexpected journey in which they are faced with action, adventure, and romance. As each hero finds themselves tested, they’ll be forced to reckon with the ultimate question of good versus evil.