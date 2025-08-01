Author Mik Toth and I AM's New Audiobook, “Trans-Dimensional Warriors,” is a Gripping Novel That Centers Around Three Heroes in a Classic Story of Good Versus Evil
Recent audiobook release “Trans-Dimensional Warriors” from Audiobook Network author Mik Toth and I AM is a compelling Christian tale that follows three young heroes who find themselves on an unexpected journey in which they are faced with action, adventure, and romance. As each hero finds themselves tested, they’ll be forced to reckon with the ultimate question of good versus evil.
High Point, NC, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mik Toth and I AM, a loving husband and father who currently resides in North Carolina and drives OTR for Epes Transport, has completed his new audiobook “Trans-Dimensional Warriors”: a riveting saga that centers around three young heroes who embark on an epic quest that will test their very sense of self.
“What happens when 3 young heroes set out on an assignment, but end up in a very different place?” writes the author. “Action, adventure, romance. Good versus evil. A nice collection of antique cars, airplanes and of course motorcycles. The LORD and I are sure you will enjoy ‘Trans-Dimensional Warriors’.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mik Toth and I AM’s new audiobook is sure to keep listeners on the edge of their seats with every shocking twist and turn. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Trans-Dimensional Warriors” promises to leave a lasting impression long after the epic conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Trans-Dimensional Warriors” by Mik Toth and I AM through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
