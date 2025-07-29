Michael McDonagh Honored as a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
San Francisco, CA, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael McDonagh of San Francisco, California, has been named a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his distinguished accomplishments in the literary field.
About Michael McDonagh
Michael McDonagh is a San Francisco-based writer, critic, dramatist, and poet whose work has appeared in countless publications around the world. Renowned for his sharp eye and inventive style, McDonagh’s reach spans four decades and multiple disciplines. His catalogue essay for California State University Hayward’s exhibition “Contemporary Romanticism” accompanied the show, and he’s delivered talks to students at the San Francisco Art Institute and the San Francisco School of the Arts. As president of the Bay Area Duke Ellington Society, he’s co-hosted numerous live music programs on three Bay Area radio stations. Among his many honors, McDonagh was chosen by Anna North, widow of legendary composer Alex North, to write about her late husband’s work—a task he describes as a privilege.
McDonagh’s literary work has been translated into Arabic, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish, a testament to the universal resonance of his poetry and criticism. His creative output includes three published “handwritten books of poems” illustrated by painter Gary Bukovnik: “Before I Forget” (1990), housed at the New York Public Library’s Bryant Park location; “Once” (1996), a book-length poem dedicated to his parents; and “All Kinds of Weather” (2016), available exclusively from Norfolk Press in San Francisco. His poetry has also been featured in journals and zines such as “Mouth of the Dragon” (1978), an early voice for gay poets; “El Playano” (1973), the literary journal of Loyola Marymount University; “Anemone” (1974) in Los Angeles; and Stanford University’s “Mantis” (2004), where several of his poems were set to music by Italian-American composer-pianist Lisa Scola Prosek. His poem “regular-motion,” written in memory of his friend Jon Mire, appeared in “Mirage.”
McDonagh’s stage and film work is equally eclectic. His short film “Sight Unseen” (2013), shot in Berlin, features German actor Hermann Eppert as “Speaker.” “Viva Zapata!” (2010), a historical film, is available online. His theater piece “A Russian Novel: Anna and Vronsky” (2015-16) combined actors and pianist Jim Jowdy; cellist Misha Khalikulov performed Bach as McDonagh read his poem “Speaking Terms.” Together, Khalikulov and McDonagh reprised “Speaking Terms” in 2024 at their first home concert, expanding the program with Philip Glass’s “Songs and Poems for Solo Cello” alongside McDonagh’s seven-poem cycle “Love’s a Mess.”
McDonagh’s current projects reflect his ongoing creative curiosity. He’s at work on the online radio play “Tolstoi and Stalin Meet for Tea,” a “comedy of terrors,” “Catastrophic Consequences,” featuring Italian composer Alessandro Conti’s solo piano piece “Della Vita Saturnale,” and the bilingual “Le Tombeau de Sergei Sergeevich Prokofiev,” performed in both English and Russian.
A graduate of Loyola Marymount University with a B.A. in English in 1973, McDonagh is also known for his generosity as a mentor and his passion for sharing the arts. In his free time, he enjoys traveling, reading, and writing.
