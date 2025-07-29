Laura Stinziano Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fishkill, NY, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Stinziano of Fishkill, New York, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the publishing industry. Stinziano will be included in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other women who have demonstrated excellence in their fields.
About Laura Stinziano
Laura Stinziano is an author whose focus is writing fiction based on truth. Her book, "Don't Say You Don't Remember," follows Denise, a woman whose life unfolds across six decades, intertwining moments of heartache, healing, and hope. The story begins in the present, at the funeral of Denise's husband, Jeff, and moves between past and present through vivid flashbacks.
A retired grandmother, Stinziano has made it her mission to help others with their challenges related to trauma and mental health disorders. As a trauma survivor herself, Stinziano aims to become a voice for others facing these issues. She is currently pursuing her dream of becoming a trauma coach.
In her free time, Laura enjoys spending time with her grandchildren.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
