TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth.
Omaha, NE, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TekBrands, a longtime leader in creative solutions for quilters, sewists, educators and crafters, officially opened the doors to its new corporate headquarters this morning with a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 12801 Pierce Street, Suite 110.
Local dignitaries, business leaders, and media representatives joined TekBrands employees and leadership at the 8:00 a.m. event, which included a short program, guided office tours, and refreshments. The new facility reflects TekBrands’ long-term investment in operational excellence, employee well-being, and continued community engagement.
Founded in 1990, TekBrands has called Nebraska home for 35 years, growing from a small family business into a national industry leader with a portfolio of six trusted brands:
AccuQuilt – Fast, accurate fabric cutting solutions for quilters
Arrow Sewing – Ergonomic, stylish sewing furniture
June Tailor – Quilt-As-You-Go kits and sewing tools
AccuCut – Die-cutting tools for education and crafting
Custom Shape Pros – Custom dies for any industry
MemoryStitch – Keepsake quilts made from cherished t-shirts
Each brand within the TekBrands family is known for empowering customers to create with confidence, efficiency, and joy. The company’s consistent focus on quality, innovation, and outstanding customer support has earned it a loyal following across the United States and beyond.
“This headquarters marks more than just a new address,” said Thomas Jacobs. “It symbolizes the evolution of TekBrands as a hub of creativity, collaboration, and continued growth. Bringing our Omaha-based teams back to the office under one roof allows us to streamline operations and foster an even more dynamic and connected work environment.”
The newly designed office space features open collaborative areas, modern conference rooms designed for hybrid work and collaboration, and enhanced amenities aimed at supporting employee productivity, creativity, and wellness. The move reflects TekBrands’ broader commitment to attracting top talent and maintaining a workplace culture that values innovation, flexibility, and employee engagement.
In addition to offering a modernized workspace for its growing staff, the new headquarters also represents TekBrands’ renewed commitment to the Omaha community. The longtime Nebraska employer contributes to local economic development by sourcing from regional vendors and maintaining strong partnerships with local organizations.
“We are proud to reaffirm our roots in Omaha while building for the future,” said Thomas Jacobs. “This community has helped shape our success, and we’re committed to giving back through jobs, service, and creative inspiration.”
About TekBrands
TekBrands is a collective of innovative companies dedicated to serving quilters, sewists, educators, and creatives. Through high-quality products, thoughtful design, and exceptional customer support, the TekBrands family empowers users to create meaningful, beautiful work with confidence. The company’s legacy of quality, innovation, and integrity continues to drive its success today.
For Media Inquiries or Interview Requests:
Lacey Cutler
Director of Brand & Customer Acquisition
lacey.cutler@accuquilt.com
Local dignitaries, business leaders, and media representatives joined TekBrands employees and leadership at the 8:00 a.m. event, which included a short program, guided office tours, and refreshments. The new facility reflects TekBrands’ long-term investment in operational excellence, employee well-being, and continued community engagement.
Founded in 1990, TekBrands has called Nebraska home for 35 years, growing from a small family business into a national industry leader with a portfolio of six trusted brands:
AccuQuilt – Fast, accurate fabric cutting solutions for quilters
Arrow Sewing – Ergonomic, stylish sewing furniture
June Tailor – Quilt-As-You-Go kits and sewing tools
AccuCut – Die-cutting tools for education and crafting
Custom Shape Pros – Custom dies for any industry
MemoryStitch – Keepsake quilts made from cherished t-shirts
Each brand within the TekBrands family is known for empowering customers to create with confidence, efficiency, and joy. The company’s consistent focus on quality, innovation, and outstanding customer support has earned it a loyal following across the United States and beyond.
“This headquarters marks more than just a new address,” said Thomas Jacobs. “It symbolizes the evolution of TekBrands as a hub of creativity, collaboration, and continued growth. Bringing our Omaha-based teams back to the office under one roof allows us to streamline operations and foster an even more dynamic and connected work environment.”
The newly designed office space features open collaborative areas, modern conference rooms designed for hybrid work and collaboration, and enhanced amenities aimed at supporting employee productivity, creativity, and wellness. The move reflects TekBrands’ broader commitment to attracting top talent and maintaining a workplace culture that values innovation, flexibility, and employee engagement.
In addition to offering a modernized workspace for its growing staff, the new headquarters also represents TekBrands’ renewed commitment to the Omaha community. The longtime Nebraska employer contributes to local economic development by sourcing from regional vendors and maintaining strong partnerships with local organizations.
“We are proud to reaffirm our roots in Omaha while building for the future,” said Thomas Jacobs. “This community has helped shape our success, and we’re committed to giving back through jobs, service, and creative inspiration.”
About TekBrands
TekBrands is a collective of innovative companies dedicated to serving quilters, sewists, educators, and creatives. Through high-quality products, thoughtful design, and exceptional customer support, the TekBrands family empowers users to create meaningful, beautiful work with confidence. The company’s legacy of quality, innovation, and integrity continues to drive its success today.
For Media Inquiries or Interview Requests:
Lacey Cutler
Director of Brand & Customer Acquisition
lacey.cutler@accuquilt.com
Contact
TekBrandsllc.Contact
Lacey Cutler
262-724-8822
www.accuquilt.com
Lacey Cutler
262-724-8822
www.accuquilt.com
Multimedia
TekBrands Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, July 29, 2025
TekBrands CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs cuts the ceremonial ribbon at the TekBrands Omaha Headquarters Grand Opening Celebraion on Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Categories