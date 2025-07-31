TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters

TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth.