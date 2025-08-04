Author Ordelda Julmat Audiobook "Dare Me! How Dare Me?" is an Impressive Illustration That Reveals How the Author's Faith Served as a Guiding Beacon Through Life's Trials

Recent Audiobook release "Dare me! How Dare Me?" from Audiobook Network author Ordelda Julmat is a compelling account of the author's reflection on her experiences and the world around her. This she creatively expresses showing her reliance on God in overcoming all challenges.