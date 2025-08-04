Author Ordelda Julmat Audiobook "Dare Me! How Dare Me?" is an Impressive Illustration That Reveals How the Author's Faith Served as a Guiding Beacon Through Life's Trials
Recent Audiobook release "Dare me! How Dare Me?" from Audiobook Network author Ordelda Julmat is a compelling account of the author's reflection on her experiences and the world around her. This she creatively expresses showing her reliance on God in overcoming all challenges.
New York, NY, August 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ordelda Julmat is trained in three professional fields holding a Teachers' Certificate, Bachelor of Science Degree in Social and an Associate Degree in Nursing as well as a Diploma in Writing. Her Audiobook, "Dare Me! How Dare Me?" is an inspiring tale that explores the author's dreams, hardship and realistic experiences, all captured in a humorous way. The inclusion of personal poems enhances the reading and provokes more interest.
"I am sure we can all relate to and are interested in the struggles others have encountered, which will help us and keep us motivated to keep the faith and never give up," writes Ordelda.
“It starts out like a childlike story then builds up into an explosion of love and ecstasy, reminding believers we are not exempt from the temptations of this life. What makes the difference is how they are dealt with.
“Once you start reading, it will hardly leave your hand, until completed, unless you are taking a break, to laugh, ponder and reminisce on your own experiences."
Published by Audiobook network, author Ordelda Julmat's audiobook will transport listeners in her deeply personal and emotional candid world. This captivating story is brought alive through the delightful narration of Stella who has uniquely captured the characters, which will surely make you laugh.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of "Dare Me! How Dare Me?" by Ordelda Julmat through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
