Polymath Partners Proudly Supports Navy SEAL Foundation Through 2025 SEAL Swim
Chairman James Barchiesi to Undertake 5.5-Mile Hudson River Challenge Honoring Fallen Heroes and First Responders. On August 16, James Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners and CEO of Polymath Law, will join a distinguished group of athletes in the annual Navy SEAL Foundation NYC SEAL Swim, a demanding 5.5-mile endurance event that honors fallen SEALs, veterans, and first responders.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On August 16, 2025, James Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners and CEO of Polymath Law, will join a distinguished group of athletes in the annual Navy SEAL Foundation NYC SEAL Swim, a demanding 5.5-mile endurance event that honors fallen SEALs, veterans, and first responders.
The SEAL Swim is more than just an athletic challenge—it’s a powerful tribute to courage and resilience. Participants swim from Liberty State Park to the Statue of Liberty, where they perform 100 push-ups and 22 pull-ups to symbolize dedication and sacrifice. The journey continues to Ellis Island for another round of exercises, acknowledging America's diverse heritage, before crossing the Hudson River to Battery Park. Participants conclude with a final honor workout followed by running to One World Trade Center, a landmark honoring the heroism and sacrifices of first responders and veterans alike.
Barchiesi’s participation carries deeply personal meaning. His great-grandfather was a UDT Navy diver during World War II, and his father served with distinction as a member of the NYPD.
"Participating in the SEAL Swim is a way to personally honor not only the brave Navy SEALs and veterans but also first responders like my father who dedicate their lives to protecting others," said Barchiesi. "This event underscores the profound debt we owe these extraordinary individuals."
Polymath Partners is honored to sponsor swim towels for the participants as a small gesture of appreciation for those undertaking this rigorous challenge.
Each participant in the SEAL Swim raises funds for the Navy SEAL Foundation, a nationally recognized nonprofit providing essential support to SEALs, veterans, and their families.
Event Details:
Date: August 16, 2025
Start Location: Liberty State Park, NJ
Finish Location: One World Trade Center, NYC
Support the Cause: Donate Here
For more information on Polymath Partners' integrated financial, legal, and strategic services, visit www.polymath-partners.com.
