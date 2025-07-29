Polymath Partners Proudly Supports Navy SEAL Foundation Through 2025 SEAL Swim

Chairman James Barchiesi to Undertake 5.5-Mile Hudson River Challenge Honoring Fallen Heroes and First Responders. On August 16, James Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners and CEO of Polymath Law, will join a distinguished group of athletes in the annual Navy SEAL Foundation NYC SEAL Swim, a demanding 5.5-mile endurance event that honors fallen SEALs, veterans, and first responders.