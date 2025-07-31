Local Business Leader Selected to Swim Hudson River in Honor of Navy SEALs and First Responders

Monroe County resident and local business leader James Barchiesi will take on the Hudson River in a challenging endurance event on August 16 as part of the prestigious 2025 Navy SEAL Foundation SEAL Swim NYC. Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners, will join a select group of athletes, veterans, and community leaders to honor fallen Navy SEALs, veterans, and first responders.