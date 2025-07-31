Local Business Leader Selected to Swim Hudson River in Honor of Navy SEALs and First Responders
New York, NY, July 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Monroe County resident and local business leader James Barchiesi will take on the Hudson River in a challenging endurance event on August 16 as part of the prestigious 2025 Navy SEAL Foundation SEAL Swim NYC. Barchiesi, Chairman and Founder of Polymath Partners, will join a select group of athletes, veterans, and community leaders to honor fallen Navy SEALs, veterans, and first responders.
The SEAL Swim course begins at Liberty State Park, New Jersey, and includes swimming to the Statue of Liberty, where participants will perform 100 push-ups and 22 pull-ups to symbolize sacrifice and service. Swimmers will then continue to Ellis Island, repeating the rigorous exercises to honor America's diverse immigrant heritage. Finally, they will swim across the Hudson River to Battery Park in Manhattan and conclude the event with a symbolic run to One World Trade Center, a landmark that pays tribute to the heroism and sacrifices of first responders and veterans.
For Barchiesi, the event carries deep personal significance. His grandfather was a UDT Navy diver during World War II, and his father served proudly as a member of the NYPD.
“The SEAL Swim isn’t just a test of endurance - it’s a tribute,” Barchiesi said. “My goal is to raise awareness, honor the sacrifices made by Navy SEALs, veterans, and first responders, and inspire our local community here in Monroe County to support this extraordinary cause.”
Polymath Partners is sponsoring swim towels for the event - a small gesture to express gratitude to the courageous participants completing this demanding challenge.
Barchiesi encourages Monroe County residents to support the Navy SEAL Foundation through donations, which directly benefit SEAL families and veterans.
To support James’s fundraising efforts, Donate Here.
Contact
Polymath Partners
James Barchiesi
877-373-3090
www.polymath-partners.com
