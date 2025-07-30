Shaddock Development Announces Completion of Park Place Phase 2 in Prosper, TX
Premier Master-Planned Community Welcomes New Phase Offering Lifestyle-Driven Living in the Heart of Prosper
Dallas, TX, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shaddock Development proudly announces the completion and delivery of Park Place Phase 2, the next chapter of one of Prosper’s most thoughtfully designed residential communities.
This milestone brings a new wave of opportunity for families seeking quality living, strong community connection, and access to top-tier amenities in one of North Texas’s most desirable locations.
Situated at the southeast corner of Prosper Trail and Teel, with convenient access to major highways, Phase 2 brings expanded greenspaces, new homesites, enhanced pedestrian pathways, and improved connectivity—furthering Shaddock Development’s vision of creating communities built to last.
From wide sidewalks and park-like open spaces to its close proximity to top-rated Prosper ISD schools, Park Place offers families a setting where everyday life is both convenient and meaningful. Residents enjoy a carefully curated environment that encourages front-porch conversations, bike rides to the park, and a sense of belonging that’s increasingly rare in fast-growing areas.
Builders in Park Place Phase 2 include:
Shaddock Homes – Starting from the $840s+, homes range from 2,700 to 4,800 square feet.
Grand Homes – Starting from the $970s+, homes range from 2,400 to 5,600 square feet.
Town of Prosper offers first-class, small-town city services, an exemplary educational system, and is located adjacent to major thoroughfares including the Dallas North Tollway and State Highway 380.
Park Place Phase 2 is a gated community, providing added safety and privacy. It features a community-wide bulk landscape maintenance contract, which reduces outside traffic while delivering consistent, superior upkeep at approximately half the typical cost.
Community amenities include:
Elementary school–sized playground with gazebo
Pickleball court
Open park spaces
Planned amenity center with pool and pond
Natural creek border
Directly across the street from the future 51-acre Windsong Community Park, part of the Town of Prosper’s master trail system
Homesites in this phase feature large 80’ wide lots, adding even more value and flexibility for growing families.
Park Place continues to draw interest from homebuyers seeking comfort, connectivity, and an environment built with intention. With a layout designed to promote safety, accessibility, and a true sense of neighborhood, Phase 2 reinforces Shaddock Development’s commitment to responsible growth in the heart of Prosper.
Contact
Shaddock DevelopmentContact
Tiffany Budd
469-491-8595
shaddockdev.com
