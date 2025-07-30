Pooyan Sajjadi Launches Sajjadi.me: A Digital Academic Identity Bridging Polymer Science and Industry

Dr. Pooyan Sajjadi, a polymer scientist with over 15 years of academic and industrial experience, has launched sajjadi.me — a streamlined personal site that consolidates his research background, ORCID profile, and real-world applications in resin technologies. The platform is built for academic outreach, citation clarity, and professional discovery.