Pooyan Sajjadi Launches Sajjadi.me: A Digital Academic Identity Bridging Polymer Science and Industry
Sydney, Australia, July 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Seyed Pooyan Sajjadi, a polymer scientist with over 18 years of academic and industrial experience, has officially launched sajjadi.me, a streamlined online platform designed to consolidate his research background, scholarly profiles, and industrial applications in one location.
Created with simplicity and scientific transparency in mind, the website serves as a digital bridge between academic databases and public access, offering verified links to Dr. Sajjadi’s ORCID, Google Scholar, and research-related profiles across Academia and ResearchGate.
“Rather than relying solely on fragmented platforms, I wanted a single, trustworthy place to share my scientific and professional background,” says Dr. Sajjadi.
About Dr. Sajjadi
Dr. Sajjadi earned his M.Sc. in Polymer Engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology and later contributed to research programs in Germany and Australia focused on polymer composites, resin technology, and nanomaterials. His published work includes studies in adhesive behavior, thermoplastic elastomers, and industrial epoxy systems.
In recent years, his focus has shifted toward applied flooring and surface coating systems, bringing laboratory science into high-performance commercial applications across multiple sectors.
Purpose of the Site
Rather than functioning as a blog or promotional outlet, sajjadi.me is a static HTML site structured for maximum clarity, zero distractions, and long-term preservation. It features:
A downloadable academic CV
Verified identity references
No ads, analytics, or third-party scripts
Minimalistic design using secure system fonts
This approach ensures full transparency and long-term reliability, especially for journalists, academic peers, or technical clients seeking traceable background information.
Next Steps
Dr. Sajjadi plans to gradually link sajjadi.me across his official academic profiles and begin responding to media inquiries via HARO (Help a Reporter Out) and Qwoted. The site is already indexed by Google and intended to serve as the default reference point for media citations and public authorship.
For more information, visit https://sajjadi.me
Contact:
Press and academic inquiries can be directed through contact links listed on the homepage.
