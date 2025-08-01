Bonnie Bley Honored as a Woman of the Month for April and July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Eagan, MN, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Bley of Eagan, Minnesota has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for both April and July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized), appearing in the summer and fall 2025 issues of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. This distinction highlights her achievements and contributions to the publishing industry as an author dedicated to true crime and nonfiction.
About Bonnie Bley
Bley is the author of "Stolen Voices: Missing and Murdered in Big Horn County," a work that brings attention to the stories of Indigenous people who have gone missing or been murdered in Big Horn County, Montana. Through her writing, Bley offers a poignant exploration of the struggles and losses experienced by this community.
Bley is a native of Wyoming who grew up in Hardin, Montana, a border reservation town in the southeastern corner of the state. Her educational journey led her to Aberdeen, South Dakota, and Bloomington, Minnesota, before she made Minnesota her home in the late 1980s. Although Minnesota remains her primary residence, Bley maintains a strong connection to her roots in Montana and Wyoming, which continue to shape her identity. It is within this intricate tapestry of her experiences there that she has created the compelling narrative of "Stolen Voices: Missing and Murdered in Big Horn County."
She has received numerous accolades for her work, including the Nautilus Book Awards Silver Winner, CIBA's Nellie Bly Award 1st Place, Royal Dragonfly Book Award 1st Place, Independent Author Awards 1st Place, The Bookfest Award 3rd Place True Crime, Story Trade Book Awards 1st Place, Regal Summit Book Awards 1st Place, Person Of The Year Book Awards 1st Place, The Great Northwest Book Festival Awards 1st Place, The NorthStreet Book Awards Finalist, and American Writing Awards Finalist.
Bley holds an associate of science from Medical Institute of Minnesota and attended Children’s Literature Institute and Presentation College.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
