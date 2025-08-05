Author Aida Luz Morales Seda's New Audiobook, "God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?" is a Powerful Look at the Importance of Abundant Love in One’s Life
Recent audiobook release “God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?” from Audiobook Network author Aida Luz Morales Seda is a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of the value that love has in the world, and the importance of instilling love as a vital resource in the hearts of others in order to change society.
Gaffney, SC, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aida Luz Morales Seda, a loving mother who has worked in the field of social services as a counselor, has completed her new audiobook, “God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?”: a poignant exploration of the vital role that love can play in healing society’s heart, revealing the impact that abundant and genuine love had on the author’s own lived experiences.
“‘God Money, God Power, Where is God Love?’ is not about religion, and it is not about politics. It is a message I wanted to share with the world that money is not as important if our hearts are filled with so much love,” writes Morales Seda. “Love leads us to understanding and shows gratitude toward others. I express my deepest love for humanity, and my heart is open for all the children in this world, believing that these young children are the ones who open the doors to a better future. This cannot be done by one person alone. It starts in the home with proper guidance and values as the foundation.
“Along with these values, our society needs to come together, hand-in-hand, in order to lead these children to a better and more successful future. This may seem like an impossible dream, but the reality of it is that we need to realize our dreams and start putting them into action. All things are possible to accomplish when there is love, understanding, and humility toward each other. While we continue working on our dreams, they can become a reality through our values. Let's hold hands together and continue to follow this path!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Aida Luz Morales Seda’s new audiobook will reveal how love is the greatest force, offering a personal look at the ways in which the author was able to see the world around her in a new light when she allowed love to be her guiding light. Emotionally candid and stirring, “God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, challenging them to recenter their lives around love to create a greater change within the world.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?” by ida Luz Morales Seda through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
