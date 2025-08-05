Author Aida Luz Morales Seda's New Audiobook, "God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?" is a Powerful Look at the Importance of Abundant Love in One’s Life

Recent audiobook release “God Money, God Power, Where Is God Love?” from Audiobook Network author Aida Luz Morales Seda is a compelling and thought-provoking exploration of the value that love has in the world, and the importance of instilling love as a vital resource in the hearts of others in order to change society.