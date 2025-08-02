Deena Trudy’s First Feature Film, "Toke N’ Choke Dispensary," Nears Completion in Final Stages of Post-Production

"Toke N’ Choke Dispensary" marks the feature debut of actor-director-producer Deena Trudy, delivering a wild fusion of crime, comedy, action, and drama. With a cast led by podcast host and actor Glenn Lawrence, the film dives into a dispensary’s unraveling amid DEA pressure and buried secrets.