Deena Trudy’s First Feature Film, "Toke N’ Choke Dispensary," Nears Completion in Final Stages of Post-Production
"Toke N’ Choke Dispensary" marks the feature debut of actor-director-producer Deena Trudy, delivering a wild fusion of crime, comedy, action, and drama. With a cast led by podcast host and actor Glenn Lawrence, the film dives into a dispensary’s unraveling amid DEA pressure and buried secrets.
Los Angeles, CA, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Director, actor, and producer Deena Trudy is completing post-production on her debut feature film, Toke N’ Choke Dispensary, a genre-crossing story that combines elements of crime, comedy, action, and drama. The film marks Trudy’s transition from directing short-form digital content to full-length features and is being represented for worldwide sales by Adler & Associates Entertainment.
The story follows the staff of a local dispensary as it begins to spiral into chaos amid the threat of asset forfeiture by a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent with a personal history involving one of the main characters. According to the official IMDb synopsis, Toke N’ Choke Dispensary centers on rising tension when "a bully DEA agent Ronnie has a history with" initiates proceedings that jeopardize the dispensary’s survival.
Trudy, who previously created and directed the comedy web series version of Toke N' Choke and crime film Ganked, said during a podcast interview that her intention with Toke N’ Choke Dispensary was "to create something original, a movie that will really bring some truth to the screen." When asked during a red carpet interview at the Grammy Awards whether the film is comparable to Pineapple Express, Trudy responded, “No, I wouldn’t compare it to Pineapple Express.”
Trudy appears in the film in addition to directing and producing. She is joined by Glenn Lawrence, who plays the film’s primary antagonist. Lawrence is a film and television actor, as well as the host of a popular podcast, and has recently appeared at several public events alongside Trudy, including the Grammy Awards and other major industry functions.
The official release date for Toke N’ Choke Dispensary will be announced soon.
Written by: Harvey Clarke
For sales inquiries, contact Adler & Associates Entertainment.
Marie Adler
(310) 684-3545
Marie Adler
(310) 684-3545
