Teen Entrepreneur Teams Up with A3Logics to Launch PicklePalz, a Smarter Way to Match Pickleball Players

Teen entrepreneur Adam Mendelsohn has partnered with A3Logics to launch PicklePalz, a smart platform that connects pickleball players by skill level, schedule, and location. Inspired by Adam’s love for the sport and developed with A3Logics’ technical expertise, PicklePalz makes it easier than ever for players to find partners and schedule games. The launch highlights the power of youth innovation paired with industry mentorship.