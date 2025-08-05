Dr. Maribeth Hartwick Selected as a Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Franklin Lakes, NJ, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Maribeth Hartwick of Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for June 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of veterinary medicine. Dr. Hartwick is included in the Summer 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Maribeth Hartwick
Dr. Hartwick is a veterinarian serving as assistant medical director at Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital. In her position, Dr. Hartwick handles all aspects of treatment including internal medicine, surgery, dentistry, and emergency medicine. In addition, she manages other veterinarians and provides mentorship. Hartwick's commitment to veterinary care encompasses both leadership and hands-on medical practice, ensuring the highest standards of animal healthcare delivery.
Dr. Hartwick earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree from The Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine in 1994.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
