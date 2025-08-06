Rooted Owl® to Launch Weight Management at Superzoo Featuring Clinically Proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine
Rooted Owl®, a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss.
New York, NY, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rooted Owl® a leader in pet wellness offering next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity, is announcing they will launch their Weight Management supplement featuring clinically proven Carnipure® L-Carnitine at Superzoo in August. Taking place from August 13-15, SuperZoo is the largest North America pet retail event and provides pet retail and industry professionals with leading-edge education access to the most comprehensive array of market-ready products.
The first supplement for efficient weight loss in pets, Rooted Owl®’s Weight Management features a targeted formula designed to support healthy weight control in both dogs and cats – with a focus on prevention as well as active weight loss. Currently, over 55% of pets in the U.S. are overweight or obese, increasing their risk of joint pain, diabetes, heart disease, and shortened lifespan. This formula helps address weight gain before it becomes a serious health issue and is backed by multiple clinical studies on companion animals and humans. These studies demonstrated that L-Carnitine was shown to improve exercise performance, activity as well as lean mass, muscle recovery, and oxidative stress during strenuous exercise from just one daily dose for a period of 14 weeks.
Continuing their commitment to providing high-quality, natural products that enhance the health and well-being of pets, Weight Management is for neutered pets, those with a slower metabolism, or animals prone to weight gain with age or reduced activity. Key highlights of their Weight Management supplement include:
- The first of its kind for cats and dogs.
- Powered by Carnipure® L-Carnitine, there are no blends, sugars, or fillers.
- Supports fat metabolism, energy production, and healthy weight.
- Ideal for overweight pets or those with reduced activity levels.
A premium product that contains Carnipure® L-Carnitine, it is a natural ingredient that supports healthy fat metabolism, promotes lean muscle mass, and increases energy levels. Ideal for pets who need help managing their weight, this supplement is formulated to improve body composition and support overall vitality, even in overweight or aging dogs and cats.
“L-Carnitine plays a critical role in converting fat into energy, ensuring that your pet gets the most out of every activity. The benefits of this supplement are backed by multiple studies, demonstrating how L-Carnitine promotes faster weight loss, helps maintain lean body mass, and supports healthy metabolic function,” said Karan Madan, CEO and Founder of Rooted Owl®. “Our formula, without any fillers or additives, is designed for easy daily use with simple, effective doses based on your pet’s weight and is the perfect addition to your pet's daily routine, especially when paired with a balanced diet and exercise”
Created for a new generation of pet parents, they believe that pets are family and that they deserve the same quality, precision, and care they expect for themselves. Meeting that demand with a science-backed, human-grade approach to pet wellness, Rooted Owl® combine nature’s most powerful active ingredients with next-generation delivery systems.
All of Rooted Owl®’s supplements are backed by scientific research, formulated by veterinarians, manufactured in a GMP FDA-registered facility, and meticulously developed with standardized extracts to guarantee the highest concentration of active ingredients. Free from fillers and made with human-grade ingredients, their small vegan capsules ensure easy dosing and consumption for all dogs and cats, from small to large breeds.
Further setting them apart from the rest, Rooted Owl® was born out of a simple yet powerful idea that “less can be more.” Their products are built around a smarter delivery system of microdose capsules that allows them to avoid the common pitfalls of powders, chews, and liquids while maximizing results and minimizing fuss. Additionally, this format not only supports better outcomes but also makes it easier for pet parents to stay consistent, which is critical for managing chronic or preventive care. Every formula targets a specific condition and is designed to meet the expectations of today’s most conscious consumers.
A part of the movement dedicated to redefining pet wellness, Rooted Owl® was named a 2025 Editor’s Select Winner by Pet Age, for their Mobility & Calm CBD + CBG Freeze-Dried Bites that were formulated by pioneers in veterinary cannabis science. Containing clinically studied calming oil for safety and efficacy, they are made with four vet-recommended, USDA Certified Organic hemp ingredients that deliver effective, plant-based calming and mobility support.
About Rooted Owl®
Rooted Owl® is dedicated to redefining pet wellness with scientifically supported, naturally sourced supplements designed for optimal absorption and efficacy. With a focus on high-quality active ingredients, advanced formulations, and easy consumption, Rooted Owl® offers next-generation solutions for pets’ health and longevity.
About SuperZoo
SuperZoo boasts the most buyer participation of any trade show for the pet retail industry in North America. SuperZoo provides pet retail and industry professionals with leading-edge education access to the most comprehensive array of market-ready products and a hands-on experience for retailers to competitively differentiate themselves. For the eighth consecutive year, SuperZoo has grown in exhibitor space and square footage and has been listed among Trade Show Executive’s “Gold 100” trade events since 2014. Produced by World Pet Association (WPA), the show attracts more than 10,000 retailers, product suppliers and service providers at this must-attend annual event. SuperZoo 2019 will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, August 20- 22, 2019, with conference sessions August 19-22.
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
