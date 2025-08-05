Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Welcomes New Members
Farmingdale, NY, August 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York, is proud to recognize their newest members for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:
Marija A. Trieschman--Agriculture
Richard W. Obermire--Welding and construction
Cordell Wiseman--Government
Tanya M. Peifly--Education
Brady H. Bauer--Construction
Sheryl L. Graham--Government
Brooke A. Smith--Government
Paul T. Hilden--Government
Haytham Mahmoud--Construction
Jeffrey R. Hoyle--Beauty
Susan Michelle Morris--Childcare, Education
Agneta Elisabeth Nilsson--Nonprofit
Russell Hannon--Automotive
Nathan Beauchamp--Nonprofit
Sean St. Christopher Giles--Spirituality
Spencer S. Throckmorton--Art
Lauren Faith Caccavallo--Healthcare
Jeffrey H. Lowell--Automotive
Desmond Donald Green--Higher Education
Todd F. Wilson--Construction
Robert Allan Prehn--Healthcare
Melvin C. Bretz--Government, Education
Keren R. Thrash--Healthcare
Colt Whittenburg--Real estate
Omotola Victoria Oginni--Education
Paige Bilbrey--Asset Management
Kerry M. Kerr--Automotive
William J. Harrison--
Steve I. Razo--Waste management
Rodney Wilson--Education, Pastoral Counseling
James Park-Ti Loo--Engineering
Raymond F. Loriaux--Martial Arts
Julie Wong--Finance
Milagros Cabrera--
John H. Matthews--Moving
Ademola A. Taiwo--Law, Construction
Donita M. Sturgis--Real Estate, Investments, Healthcare
Jeffrey V. Riggs--Architecture
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:
Marija A. Trieschman--Agriculture
Richard W. Obermire--Welding and construction
Cordell Wiseman--Government
Tanya M. Peifly--Education
Brady H. Bauer--Construction
Sheryl L. Graham--Government
Brooke A. Smith--Government
Paul T. Hilden--Government
Haytham Mahmoud--Construction
Jeffrey R. Hoyle--Beauty
Susan Michelle Morris--Childcare, Education
Agneta Elisabeth Nilsson--Nonprofit
Russell Hannon--Automotive
Nathan Beauchamp--Nonprofit
Sean St. Christopher Giles--Spirituality
Spencer S. Throckmorton--Art
Lauren Faith Caccavallo--Healthcare
Jeffrey H. Lowell--Automotive
Desmond Donald Green--Higher Education
Todd F. Wilson--Construction
Robert Allan Prehn--Healthcare
Melvin C. Bretz--Government, Education
Keren R. Thrash--Healthcare
Colt Whittenburg--Real estate
Omotola Victoria Oginni--Education
Paige Bilbrey--Asset Management
Kerry M. Kerr--Automotive
William J. Harrison--
Steve I. Razo--Waste management
Rodney Wilson--Education, Pastoral Counseling
James Park-Ti Loo--Engineering
Raymond F. Loriaux--Martial Arts
Julie Wong--Finance
Milagros Cabrera--
John H. Matthews--Moving
Ademola A. Taiwo--Law, Construction
Donita M. Sturgis--Real Estate, Investments, Healthcare
Jeffrey V. Riggs--Architecture
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories