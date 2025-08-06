Aptitude Health Acquires UK-Based Creative Agency Hug Advertising
Aptitude Health today announced the acquisition of Hug Advertising, a UK-based creative agency renowned for its expertise in branding, animation, and advertising.
Atlanta, GA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aptitude Health, a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners and the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies, today announced the acquisition of Hug Advertising, a UK-based creative agency renowned for its expertise in branding, animation, and advertising. The acquisition enhances Aptitude Health’s creative capabilities and allows Hug and its other portfolio company, Bamboo Medical, to offer integrated, end-to-end healthcare communications solutions.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Hug Advertising into the Aptitude Health family,” said Jez Moulding, CEO of Aptitude Health. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, integrated solutions to our clients. Hug’s creative strength perfectly complements Bamboo’s scientific expertise, and together they will drive even greater impact for our clients across the European healthcare landscape.”
“This acquisition is about more than expanding capabilities—it’s about creating synergy,” said Neil Wincomb, Managing Director of Bamboo Medical. “Hug’s creative and branding expertise will now be paired with Bamboo’s scientific rigor and strategic insight as part of the Aptitude Health network. Together, we can offer clients a more holistic approach to healthcare communications.”
“Joining Aptitude Health marks an exciting new chapter for Hug,” said Dave Wyatt, Creative Director of Hug Advertising. “We’re energized by the opportunity to collaborate with Bamboo Medical and the broader Aptitude Health network.”
This acquisition reunites leadership teams who have worked together before and builds on mutual respect and shared values. Hug’s clients will benefit from enhanced access to scientific and strategic services, while Bamboo’s clients will gain from Hug’s creative excellence.
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies seeking to identify, develop, and commercialize oncology and hematology innovations. With a proven track record of success, we transform the world’s growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. The expertise of our team is backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and healthcare professionals, making Aptitude Health the strategic partner of choice for the world’s most successful life science companies. For more information, please visit www.aptitudehealth.com/.
About Bamboo Medical Communications Ltd
Bamboo Medical is a UK-based medical communications company specializing in tailored solutions for life science companies. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional quality and value, we leverage innovative technologies to enhance medical communications and drive meaningful engagement. For more information, please visit www.bamboo-medical.com.
About Hug Advertising
Hug Advertising is an award-winning, UK-based creative healthcare communications agency specializing in conceptual development, digital innovation, design, and pharmaceutical marketing. For more information, please visit www.hug-advertising.co.uk.
About Linden Capital Partners
Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden’s strategy is based upon 3 elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing 350+ total transactions across its strategies. The firm currently has over $13.0 billion of regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit www.linden.com.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Hug Advertising into the Aptitude Health family,” said Jez Moulding, CEO of Aptitude Health. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering world-class, integrated solutions to our clients. Hug’s creative strength perfectly complements Bamboo’s scientific expertise, and together they will drive even greater impact for our clients across the European healthcare landscape.”
“This acquisition is about more than expanding capabilities—it’s about creating synergy,” said Neil Wincomb, Managing Director of Bamboo Medical. “Hug’s creative and branding expertise will now be paired with Bamboo’s scientific rigor and strategic insight as part of the Aptitude Health network. Together, we can offer clients a more holistic approach to healthcare communications.”
“Joining Aptitude Health marks an exciting new chapter for Hug,” said Dave Wyatt, Creative Director of Hug Advertising. “We’re energized by the opportunity to collaborate with Bamboo Medical and the broader Aptitude Health network.”
This acquisition reunites leadership teams who have worked together before and builds on mutual respect and shared values. Hug’s clients will benefit from enhanced access to scientific and strategic services, while Bamboo’s clients will gain from Hug’s creative excellence.
About Aptitude Health
Aptitude Health is the global market leader in evidence-based solutions for life science companies seeking to identify, develop, and commercialize oncology and hematology innovations. With a proven track record of success, we transform the world’s growing scientific and clinical knowledge into better patient outcomes. The expertise of our team is backed by unparalleled access to global disease-state experts and healthcare professionals, making Aptitude Health the strategic partner of choice for the world’s most successful life science companies. For more information, please visit www.aptitudehealth.com/.
About Bamboo Medical Communications Ltd
Bamboo Medical is a UK-based medical communications company specializing in tailored solutions for life science companies. With a strong focus on delivering exceptional quality and value, we leverage innovative technologies to enhance medical communications and drive meaningful engagement. For more information, please visit www.bamboo-medical.com.
About Hug Advertising
Hug Advertising is an award-winning, UK-based creative healthcare communications agency specializing in conceptual development, digital innovation, design, and pharmaceutical marketing. For more information, please visit www.hug-advertising.co.uk.
About Linden Capital Partners
Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden’s strategy is based upon 3 elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing 350+ total transactions across its strategies. The firm currently has over $13.0 billion of regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit www.linden.com.
Contact
Aptitude HealthContact
Annie Wang
+1 4043588243
https://www.aptitudehealth.com
Annie Wang
+1 4043588243
https://www.aptitudehealth.com
Categories