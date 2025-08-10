Cheesesteaks.Com Acquires Cheesesteak.Com
From Philly to Florida — Husband-and-Wife Team is All in on the Iconic Sandwich They Grew Up with
Naples, FL, August 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As cheesesteaks rise in fast-casual popularity—with Hollywood celebrities, athletes launching new cheesesteak ventures and major chains like Arby’s entering the game—a Naples couple is making a bold move to lead the category in Florida.
Kevin and Nicole O’Brien, founders of Cheesesteaks.com, have officially acquired Cheesesteak.com—locking down the two most valuable domains in the sandwich world and sending a clear signal: they’re all in.
“This isn’t a side hustle or trend for us,” said Kevin. “We’ve poured everything into this business, and owning both domains is about protecting what we’re building and claiming our place in this category.”
Originally from England but rooted in Philadelphia for nearly 50 years, Kevin brings the creative and brand vision to the business. Nicole, a Philly native through and through, runs the day-to-day operations and leads the team—ensuring every sandwich meets the standard they grew up with.
Cheesesteaks.com opened in 2024 in Naples, Florida, and quickly earned a cult following for its no-compromise approach: rolls, steak, and cheese delivered from Philly several times a week, made to order, and often sold out by day’s end.
"We’re not here to reinvent the cheesesteak — we’re here to make sure Florida gets it exactly the way Philly intended: fresh, simple, and done right every time," said Nicole.
Their next move: expand methodically across Florida—no gimmicks, no shortcuts, no chains. Just the real deal, served with heart and hustle.
About Cheesesteaks.com
Cheesesteaks.com is an independent, Philly-rooted, Florida-based restaurant brand founded by husband-and-wife team Kevin and Nicole O’Brien. With a loyal following, ingredients shipped from Philadelphia, and ownership of both Cheesesteaks.com and Cheesesteak.com, they’re building the most authentic cheesesteak experience South of South Philly, and Made with Brotherly Love.
Visit them at www.cheesesteaks.com
Contact
Cheesesteaks.ComContact
Kevin OBrien
239-610-3363
https://cheesesteaks.com
