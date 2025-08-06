P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Selects Sarah Warden as Woman of the Year 2025
Maryland Heights, MO, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Warden of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has been named Woman of the Year for 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She will be highlighted in a full-page feature in the fall issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, which details her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of early childhood education.
About Sarah Warden
Sarah Warden serves as the lead preschool teacher at Little Hills Learning Center. She believes every child is gifted, though each discovers their gifts in their own time. Warden’s teaching style highlights the importance of recognizing and celebrating what makes each child unique.
Warden’s career was inspired by her mother, who spent more than thirty years in special education while earning advanced degrees and raising a family. This example motivated Warden to help children succeed at their own pace.
A respected member of P.O.W.E.R., Warden was recently recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award, named a Top Educator, selected as an Honored Member, and chosen as Woman of the Month for December 2024.
A graduate of St. Louis Community College in 2023, Sarah holds an associate degree in child and family development.
For more information, visit: https://www.littlehillslc.com/
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
