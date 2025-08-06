Peernovation Readiness Survey Now Available Online
By visiting Peernovation.biz/about and scrolling to the bottom, CEOs, HR professionals, and team leaders can now access a free, one-minute Peernovation Readiness Survey online. Peernovation helps leaders bring the proven best practices from CEO Forums to their organizations to create happier, higher-performing teams in this fast-changing world.
Carlsbad, CA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Peernovation managing partner, Leo Bottary asserts that leaders can take the proven practices CEO Forums have been employing for decades and bring them into their organization to create higher-performing and happier teams. It's an approach based on using models and frameworks rather than prescriptions - all of which leverage the power of peers.
In Bottary's most recent book, Peernovation (Second Edition) Forged by CEO Forums. Perfected for Teams, he shines a light on the toughest challenges organizations face today (and how leveraging the power of peers can address them), including leadership development, retention, engagement, alignment, mobility, communication, collaboration, silos, and embracing AI. It was released in March 2025, with a foreword written by Amy C. Edmondson, renowned Harvard Business School Professor and best-selling author of The Fearless Organization and The Right Kind of Wrong.
Peernovation combines the words peer (people of equal standing) and innovation (creativity realized). It's what happens when a collection of people with a common purpose and shared values work together to create something larger than themselves. "Once peers own their solutions, they are far more likely to implement them successfully," Bottary said.
Bottary suggests, however, that Peernovation may not be for everyone, which is why he created the readiness survey so that leaders can determine if it's right for them. By visiting Peernovation.biz/about and scrolling to the bottom, CEOs, HR professionals, and team leaders can now access a free, one-minute Peernovation Readiness Survey online. It's designed to be taken by team leaders and team members alike. To learn more, visit Peernovation.biz.
Peernovation, LLC is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. The company and its team of certified facilitators are prepared to help organizational teams everywhere meet their toughest challenges and achieve their loftiest aspirations.
