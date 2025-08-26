“DECADES: Hutch Davie and the Road to the Green Door” – New Memoir Released by Mary Louise Davie
A heartfelt new memoir from author Mary Louise Davie explores the life of arranger Hutch Davie, the quiet force behind “Green Door.”
Northfield, NH, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A deeply personal and culturally rich memoir from author Mary Louise Davie has been released today, sharing the extraordinary life and legacy of her father, Hutch Davie, the arranger and producer behind the #1 hit “Green Door.”
"DECADES: Hutch Davie and the Road to the Green Door" is now available worldwide on Amazon and through Ingram-distributed bookstores. The book traces Hutch’s journey from his early days in Alabama to Sigma Chi brotherhood at LSU, to the iconic recording studios of 1950s and '60s New York. Davie arranged and produced records for artists like Jim Lowe, Santo & Johnny, Linda Scott, and The Shirelles, shaping the sound of an entire generation.
But this isn’t just a music history—it’s a human story told by Hutch’s daughter. Through original letters, family memories, and historical context, Mary Louise Davie captures her father’s ambition, resilience, heartbreak, and quiet genius.
"Music is the soundtrack to all our lives. Dad composed, arranged, conducted, and entertained us with a part of it," said author Mary Louise Davie.
Mary Louise Davie
973-461-3943
www.amazon.com/stores/Mary-Louise-Davie/author/B00IW7G5BQ?ref=ap_rdr&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingP
