Fatmir “Frank” Jasharaj Named a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Wilmington, DE, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fatmir “Frank” Jasharaj of Wilmington, Delaware, has been selected as Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, honoring his achievements in construction and general contracting.
About Fatmir “Frank” Jasharaj
Jasharaj serves as partner and chief operating officer at Pango Development, bringing 20 years of experience in construction and general contracting. He specializes in restoring historic homes and manages projects for clients in Wilmington and the surrounding area. Jasharaj’s role covers everything from client relations and project estimates to invoicing and design support. His attention to detail and commitment to quality can be traced back to the values instilled in him by his family.
A native of Kosovo, Jasharaj moved to the United States at age 19 in 1996 amid the Albanian and Serbian conflict. Fluent in six languages, he began his construction journey in 2006 working at Dover Air Force Base. Jasharaj then took on roles in the Mid Atlantic region with State LLC, a commercial contractor, and later became regional manager for Carfaro, a company specializing in custom architectural railings. He joined Pangro in 2015, and became a partner in 2019, where he is hands-on with carpentry, design, estimates, and more.
Jasharaj is active in the community as a member of the N.B.A. and the Wilmington Rotary Club. He holds an associate of science in construction management from Westwood College, which he earned in 2014. Outside of work, Jasharaj enjoys time with his family and riding his motorcycle.
For more information, visit www.pangro.net.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
