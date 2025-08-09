The Housing Authority of Chester County Welcomes Two New Coordinators to Enhance Resident Services
HACC welcomes Mary Kay Owen as ROSS Coordinator and Owen Duncan as FSS Coordinator, reinforcing its commitment to resident empowerment. Mary Kay brings 15+ years in program development; Owen brings behavioral health expertise. Both will lead initiatives that promote self-sufficiency, stability, and community well-being.
West Chester, PA, August 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC) is proud to announce the addition of two dynamic professionals to its coordinator team: Mary Kay Owen as the new Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency (ROSS) Coordinator, and Owen Duncan as the new Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) Coordinator.
These strategic appointments reflect HACC’s ongoing commitment to empowering residents and strengthening community connections through personalized support and innovative programming.
Mary Kay Owen Named ROSS Coordinator:
Mary Kay Owen brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in community engagement, nonprofit management, and program development. As ROSS Coordinator, she will oversee resident-focused programs that support self-sufficiency through employment services, health and wellness initiatives, and educational opportunities.
Prior to joining HACC, Owen served as a Project Manager at Health Care Connect within the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) and held the role of Director of Marketing at PREIT Services. She has also worked as an education consultant since 2016, supporting organizations across sectors with strategic planning, program evaluation, and grant development.
Mary Kay holds a B.A. in Political Science from Goucher College and has been recognized for her community leadership by the United Way of Chester County, the Chester County Workforce Development Board, and the Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, among others.
“Mary Kay’s experience and passion for inclusive community-building make her the ideal leader for our ROSS program,” said Paul Diggs, Executive Director of HACC. “She brings both the strategic vision and the heart needed to elevate our resident services.”
Owen Duncan Advances to FSS Coordinator:
Owen Duncan, who has excelled in his role as Housing Specialist for HACC, will begin his new position as FSS Coordinator, where he will work one-on-one with residents to help them achieve financial independence and long-term economic stability. Duncan holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Oregon State University and brings a deep understanding of behavioral health and crisis support to his role.
His professional experience includes serving as an Internal Sales Specialist at Brightestdays.com, a Crisis Counselor for Crisis Text Line, and a Behavioral Health Technician with Elwyn Institute.
“Owen’s empathy, communication skills, and dedication to helping others thrive make him a strong asset to the FSS program,” said Paul Diggs, Executive Director of HACC. “We’re excited to have him in this role as we expand our support services.”
These two appointments reflect HACC’s strategic investment in delivering meaningful, personalized services to the individuals and families it serves. Residents, partners, and stakeholders are encouraged to connect with Mary Kay and Owen as they continue their impactful work in Chester County communities.
For more information, please visit www.haccnet.org.
Contact
Phoenix Rise PRContact
Steve Cox - President
484-410-6481
www.PhoenixRisePR.com
