Performance Medical Clinic Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunities
Performance Medical Clinic now offers franchise opportunities nationwide. Specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. Physician-owned and first of its kind, this turnkey model is ideal for healthcare providers or entrepreneurs seeking to enter the booming wellness market with training, operational, and marketing support.
Edwardsville, IL, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Performance Medical Clinic, a physician-owned provider of optimization and longevity medical services, has announced the launch of franchise opportunities across the United States. The expansion will enable qualified healthcare professionals and wellness-focused entrepreneurs to open clinics offering hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical weight loss, and longevity medicine under the Performance Medical Clinic brand.
Founded and led by Dr. Michael Ambrose, MD, DC, the clinic has grown in response to increased demand for proactive, medically supervised optimization solutions. The franchise model aims to provide a standardized and patient specific approach to care through evidence-based treatment protocols, training, and operational support.
“Our goal is to expand access to high-quality, wellness services in communities across the country,” said Dr. Ambrose. “By partnering with other healthcare providers and entrepreneurs with a passion for wellness, we can support both clinical excellence and business sustainability.”
The franchise opportunity is targeted toward licensed medical professionals, such as; physicians, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, and physician assistants, as well a health-conscious business owners.
Franchisees will receive clinical and business training, backend administrative systems, and access to proprietary protocols.
The clinic's core services include hormone optimization for men and women, personalized weight management programs, and therapies focused on longevity and preventive health. These offerings are designed to meet growing patient interest in long-term health, vitality, and performance.
The wellness and anti-aging industry continues to see significant growth, with U.S. market estimates exceeding $72 billion. Performance Medical Clinic’s franchise model is intended to help providers tap into that growth through a structured and compliant medical framework.
About Performance Medical Clinic
Performance Medical Clinic is a physician-founded practice specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. The clinic is committed to supporting personalized, proactive care through research-informed protocols and clinical oversight.
Performance. Longevity. Optimization.
For more information about their franchise opportunities, visit performancemedicalclinic.com/franchise
Founded and led by Dr. Michael Ambrose, MD, DC, the clinic has grown in response to increased demand for proactive, medically supervised optimization solutions. The franchise model aims to provide a standardized and patient specific approach to care through evidence-based treatment protocols, training, and operational support.
“Our goal is to expand access to high-quality, wellness services in communities across the country,” said Dr. Ambrose. “By partnering with other healthcare providers and entrepreneurs with a passion for wellness, we can support both clinical excellence and business sustainability.”
The franchise opportunity is targeted toward licensed medical professionals, such as; physicians, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, and physician assistants, as well a health-conscious business owners.
Franchisees will receive clinical and business training, backend administrative systems, and access to proprietary protocols.
The clinic's core services include hormone optimization for men and women, personalized weight management programs, and therapies focused on longevity and preventive health. These offerings are designed to meet growing patient interest in long-term health, vitality, and performance.
The wellness and anti-aging industry continues to see significant growth, with U.S. market estimates exceeding $72 billion. Performance Medical Clinic’s franchise model is intended to help providers tap into that growth through a structured and compliant medical framework.
About Performance Medical Clinic
Performance Medical Clinic is a physician-founded practice specializing in hormone therapy, medical weight loss, and longevity medicine. The clinic is committed to supporting personalized, proactive care through research-informed protocols and clinical oversight.
Performance. Longevity. Optimization.
For more information about their franchise opportunities, visit performancemedicalclinic.com/franchise
Contact
Performance Medical ClinicContact
Dr. Michael Ambrose MD, DC
(618) 226-4757
https://performancemedicalclinic.com/franchise
Dr. Michael Ambrose MD, DC
(618) 226-4757
https://performancemedicalclinic.com/franchise
Categories