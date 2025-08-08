P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes the New Women of Empowerment Members
Manhasset, NY, August 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This distinguished group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to highlight the following Women of Empowerment who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Ada Sherrill--Publishing
Alberta Walker--Coaching
Alexia L. Ramos--Beauty/Cosmetics
Allison Boitano--E-Commerce
Amy Tarpein--Travel
Ana I. Reyes--Beauty/Cosmetics
Angela R. Fitzpatrick--Education
Angelica Aquino--Law/Legal Services
Ann Marie Murphy--Retail Industry
Annetta Johnson--Photography
Ashley Grayson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ataria Malveaux-Glivens--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Bonnie Boyd--Hospitality
Bonnie J. Stevens--Public Relations/PR
Bonnie S. Squires--Consulting
Brenda L. Ortiz McGrath--Education
Candice R. Pettus--Education
Carol Engel Mendelovitz--Healthcare
Catrina Wordlaw--Apparel/Fashion
Cornelia Brown--Publishing
Crystal Rives--Logistics/Procurement
Darlene A. Jensen--Entertainment
Dawn Warmack--Publishing
Debbie Widhalm--Coaching
DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy--Healthcare
Delmar Denise Peterson--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Dominique L. Grant--Healthcare
Erynne Erdtsieck--Beauty/Cosmetics
Eyvonne Jordan--Education
Felicia Venturi Cowser--Mental Health Care
Genesis Gomez--Publishing
Heather Rae El Moussa--Entertainment
Heidi Little--Education
Ivette G. O'Sullivan--Consulting
Jamie P. Summe--Government
Janet Guzman--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jeannine L. Cartwright--Art
Jerilynn Koehly--Mental Health Care
Jessica Joan Fine--Art
Julie Lanette Dotson Reid--Hospitality
Karen Gibbs Green--Healthcare
Kathleen Garvey--Nutrition/Wellness
Krendra D. Harralson--Government
Larrisha A. Williams--Jewelry
Linda Washington--Entertainment
Lorraine De Marco--Crafting
Makenna Blackman--Journalism
Margarita Pennella--Ministry
Maria Morales-Pappas--Beauty/Cosmetics
Marian Molake--Alternative Medicine
Mary Bizzy--Real Estate
Mary Saggal--Mental Health Care
Melvina Boggs--Beauty/Cosmetics
Mia CristÃ¡l--Mental Health Care
Michelle Greenwood--Education
Mildred Summerville--Entertainment
Missi Thompson--Coaching
Misty R. Metroz--Education
Monica Maxwell--Education
Natalie Dunham--Fine Art
Nela V. Steric--Education
Neva Howard--Healthcare
Olivia Blain--Education
Patricia A. Hare-Johnson--Healthcare
Patricia M. Marin--Education
Patti L. Crocker--Crafting
Rachel Price Beard--Cleaning Service
Rebecca Clark-Jeremiah--Social Services
Rebecca Zicco--Government
Renate Jakupca--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Renee Xinyao Ren--Real Estate
Robin Diane Davis--Cleaning Service
Ryneisha Holder--Business
Sandra Atis--Art
Sara Mohsin--Healthcare
Shabana Serang--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shanecia Williams--Financial Services
Simone Elise Muschett--Social Services
Sonya E. Anglin--Education
Soodie Musselman--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Takisha S. Johnson--Consulting
Taryn Mohler--Agriculture
Tenisha M. Bullock--Logistics/Procurement
Tikila Antoinette Adolph--Real Estate
Tonia East Phanor--Coaching
Tyreese R. McAllister--Mental Health Care
Tziporah Kasachkoff--Education
Vivian Sneed--Beauty/Cosmetics
Wendy Ellis Jones—Sports
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and powerwoe.com)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. For more information about P.O.W.E.R. visit www.powerwoe.com
If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, email hailee.m@powerwoe.com to make a nomination. Or visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.'s nomination form for consideration.
