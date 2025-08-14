Author Adrian D. Nelson's New Audiobook, "Church Boy Love: Book 3," is a Gripping Coming of Age Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Must Grapple with Fame and Loss

Recent audiobook release “Church Boy Love: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Adrian D. Nelson is a compelling novel inspired by the author’s own experiences that follows Street, a Christian teenager growing up in a volatile and violent era in Jamaica during the 80s, whose faith and survival are tested throughout a series of devastating life-changing events.