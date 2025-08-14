Author Adrian D. Nelson's New Audiobook, "Church Boy Love: Book 3," is a Gripping Coming of Age Tale That Follows a Young Man Who Must Grapple with Fame and Loss
Recent audiobook release “Church Boy Love: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Adrian D. Nelson is a compelling novel inspired by the author’s own experiences that follows Street, a Christian teenager growing up in a volatile and violent era in Jamaica during the 80s, whose faith and survival are tested throughout a series of devastating life-changing events.
Hartford, CT, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adrian D. Nelson, a native of Jamaica who currently resides in Connecticut, where he works as a federal employee, has completed his new audiobook, “Church Boy Love: Book 3”: a riveting tale that centers around Street, a young man who must navigate the next chamber of his life after the breakup of his dance group.
“After losing his faith and backsliding, Street turned to the streets to groom himself into manhood, and he formed a successful breakdance group to escape the street violence that consumed them,” writes Nelson. “Street and his group, the Street Boys eventually becomes a gang to defend themselves against rival gangs and mayhem that shadowed and taunted his inner circle. But his arduous desire to live right, renew his faith in Christ, and find true love came with unimaginable and dire consequences.
“Years passed, and Street and the Street Boys broke up as with everyone turning into manhood, they all went their separate ways to pursue their respective careers. Street was alone growing up as he had lost contact with everyone, including his family members who all migrated overseas.
“He held onto his faith by a thread. Found love and lost it. He continued on his roller coaster journey to fulfill his ambition to becoming an independent man, but his past as the leader of a notorious street gang became an uphill struggle with twist and turns; some so powerful and frightening that only the strongest would have survived.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Adrian D. Nelson’s new audiobook is a stirring novel partly inspired by the author’s own life that promises to keep listeners on the edge of their seats as Street’s story unfolds. Emotionally candid and character-driven, “Church Boy Love: Book 3” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this universal tale of the pursuit of happiness and fulfillment in the face of adversity.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Church Boy Love: Book 3” by Adrian D. Nelson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
