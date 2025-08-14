Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3,” is a Riveting Tale That Combines Historical Fiction with Paranormal Intrigue

Recent audiobook release “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a compelling story about Gregory Davenport, whose supernatural abilities allow him to communicate with his future descendants in order to help them find a kidnapped baby and save the Davenport line as well as Carlo and Teddy’s escape from Nazi Germany.