Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook, “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3,” is a Riveting Tale That Combines Historical Fiction with Paranormal Intrigue
Recent audiobook release “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz is a compelling story about Gregory Davenport, whose supernatural abilities allow him to communicate with his future descendants in order to help them find a kidnapped baby and save the Davenport line as well as Carlo and Teddy’s escape from Nazi Germany.
Bastrop, TX, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz, who holds a master’s in library and information science, has completed her new audiobook, “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3”: a bewitching historical fiction that follows Gregory Davenport as he uses his unique, supernatural abilities to help his descendants save his family line before it’s too late.
“Gregory Davenport’s powers seem to be expanding — this time all the way to the future,” writes Luntz. “When Gregory and Irene’s great, great grandson Sean reaches out from the future to beg for their help finding a kidnapped baby, the two are thrown into a wild search. Without the baby, the entire family’s existence will be in jeopardy.
“To complicate matters, Bugs Moran has called in his marker and wants the Davenports to recover kidnapped infant Fannie Donnelly—one of the premature babies stolen from the hospital in what they discover is a black market baby ring.
“Meanwhile, in Germany, Teddy O’Hannilon and Carlo Anselmo are beginning to witness hate crimes. Wishing to help their friend Lieb Libermann and his sister escape the Nazis, they appeal to the powerful Hungarian, an underground leader, for assistance.
“Will Gregory and Irene find the kidnapped babies? Can Teddy and Carlo smuggle their friends out of Germany to the safety of Davenport Farm?
“Time may be running out for the Davenports and their family…”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook is the third installment in the author’s riveting series of paranormal historical fiction that weaves together seances, mystery, and thrilling action. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3” is sure to leave listeners on the edge of their seats, making it a must-read for fans of “The Godfather”, C.J. Archer, and Anika Scott.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Escape to the Hair of the Dog: Book 3” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
