Author Nvl Zen's New Audiobook, "A Godfather's Game," is a Series of Prayers and Life Lessons Inspired by Personal Experiences and Topics Concerning Modern Society
Recent audiobook release “A Godfather's Game” from Audiobook Network author Nvl Zen is a fascinating collection of prayers and stories from the author’s experiences as a godfather to offer readers his own personal observations of the world around him and the human condition, leading to a deeper understanding of the spiritual, emotional, and political troubles that society is currently facing.
New York, NY, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nvl Zen has completed his new audiobook, “A Godfather's Game”: a poignant and stirring memoir told through prayers and short reflections that combines political science with Christian history to inspire readers to reflect on the issues currently holding back society, and how mankind can move forward and embrace the change required to reach a beautiful metamorphosis.
“Long ago, 1990, I wrote a series of 19 prayers from phrases taken from the Bible,” writes Zen. “To put these into a format to be viewable by the public eye, I wrote chapters to place between the prayers. These chapters begin with my life and how I came to write these prayers. There are several analogists that allude unto the existence of God. There are a few chapters about the history of Christianity to speak the miracle that it even exists today, Then there are a few chapters with regards to current topics such as BLM.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Nvl Zen’s new audiobook is a powerful and thought-provoking series that aims to challenge readers with each turn of the page, empowering them to think critically of the world around them as well as their own personal experiences. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “A Godfather’s Game” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Godfather's Game” by Nvl Zen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
