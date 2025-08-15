Author Nvl Zen's New Audiobook, "A Godfather's Game," is a Series of Prayers and Life Lessons Inspired by Personal Experiences and Topics Concerning Modern Society

Recent audiobook release “A Godfather's Game” from Audiobook Network author Nvl Zen is a fascinating collection of prayers and stories from the author’s experiences as a godfather to offer readers his own personal observations of the world around him and the human condition, leading to a deeper understanding of the spiritual, emotional, and political troubles that society is currently facing.