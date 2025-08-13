Pioneering Louise Brooks Website Marks 30th Anniversary
The Louise Brooks Society, a pioneering fan site and online archive devoted to the legendary actress, celebrates 30 years on the world wide web.
Sacramento, CA, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Louise Brooks Society (www.pandorasbox.com), a website devoted to the legendary actress, celebrates 30 years on the world wide web. Launched in 1995 (the same year as Amazon and eBay), this pioneering fan site was the first devoted to the silent film star, and one of the very first devoted to any aspect of film history. Today, it continues to attract a loyal following and is one of the largest, more popular, and longest lasting websites devoted to any early movie star -- silent or sound.
Since its inception, the Louise Brooks Society has served as a resource for fans, scholars, creatives, and cinephiles from around the world. The site's online archive contains a treasure trove of information, including vintage articles, little seen photographs, rare ephemera, and more. Its filmography, which surpasses both IMDb and the AFI in detail, presents an in-depth look at each of Brooks' films including "Pandora's Box," "Diary of a Lost Girl," and "Beggars of Life." There are pages devoted to other aspects of Brooks' life including her early days as a Denishawn dancer (the basis for the PBS film, "The Chaperone"), her little documented time in London, her brief affair with Charlie Chaplin, and later years as the author of "Lulu in Hollywood,", which in the last few years was named a classic of film literature by the "HollywoodReporter" and "Los Angeles Times."
Also featured on the site is an extensive day-by-day chronology of the actress' life which the "Irish Times" called "extraordinary." Another unique section on the site - "Homage to Lulu" - surveys the many movie characters, comics, rock music, fiction, fashion, street graffiti, tattoo art and even perfume which celebrates the actress. At more than 260 pages, the site has become the go-to destination for anyone interested in the life and work of this singular star.
In 1998, the popularity of the Louise Brooks Society website helped inspire the Emmy-nominated TCM documentary, "Louise Brooks: Looking for Lulu." Since then, the site led a grass-roots campaign to bring "Lulu in Hollywood", as well as the Barry Paris biography of the actress, back into print. It has also involved itself in the preservation of Brooks' films, curated exhibits, sponsored author talks and screenings, and conducted research which has led to a number of significant discoveries -- most notably rare audio recordings of Brooks' radio work in the early 1960s.
The Louise Brooks Society maintains a long-running blog - since 2002, and recently, it established a Substack account featuring long-form pieces. In 2010, the LBS published the Louise Brooks edition of the bestselling 1905 book, "The Diary of a Lost Girl," which served as the basis for the Brooks' film. Notably, it was the book’s first English-language publication in more than 100 years. The Louise Brooks Society has published four other books on the actress and her films, with more in the works.
Over the years, the Louise Brooks Society has been acclaimed by all manner of print and online media, including "USA Today" and "Wired" magazine, who described the site as "exemplary." The "New York Times" stated, “The Louise Brooks Society is an excellent homage to the art of the silent film as well as one of its most luminous stars.”
The Louise Brooks Society continues to attract a loyal following who share a passion for early cinema. Reflecting on the milestone achievement, the founder of the Louise Brooks Society, Thomas Gladysz, expressed gratitude to the dedicated community that has supported the site over the past three decades. Gladysz noted, "The internet has changed a lot in the last 30 years. It hasn't always been easy to maintain a site and attract new visitors. Nevertheless, I am proud of how far the Louise Brooks Society has come since its began ever so long ago. This 30-year journey is a testament to the legacy of Louise Brooks and the enduring appeal of classic cinema."
As the Louise Brooks Society begins its fourth decade online, it remains committed to its mission of preserving the memory of one of the most iconic figures in film history. With a renewed focus on education and outreach, the website aims to introduce a new generation of film enthusiasts to Louise Brooks and the timeless allure of silent movies. Among the forthcoming projects with which it is currently involved is a disc of Brooks' "lost" films (in conjunction with the San Francisco Film Preserve) and a first ever e-book edition of "Lulu in Hollywood" (in conjunction with the Estate of Louise Brooks).
For more information about the Louise Brooks Society, including a detailed history and mission statement, visit its About page.
Thomas Gladysz, founding Director of the Louise Brooks Society, is open to interviews and media / blogger / podcaster inquiries.
Thomas Gladysz
415-712-6474
www.pandorasbox.com
LouiseBrooksSociety@gmail.com
