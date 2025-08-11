Colorado Springs Comic Con Hosts Clerks Reunion & Much More
Colorado Springs, CO, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The stars of movies and television converge on Colorado Springs this week for the annual Colorado Springs Comic Con. Now in its ninth year, the organizers of the pop culture event are excited to host actors, artists, vendors, and exhibitors who will swarm the Broadmoor World Arena this coming weekend.
For the first time in Colorado Springs, Altered Reality Entertainment, the parent company for Colorado Springs Comic Con, plan a Clerks reunion for the fans in attendance. Led by its creator, writer, and director, Kevin Smith, the cast of the cult-classic film series in attendance include Brian O’Halloran, Ethan Suplee, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, and Trevor Fehrman. Kevin will host a special Q&A event on Saturday night at the Colorado Springs Marriott.
The lineup for this weekend’s convention also includes cast reunions from Starship Troopers, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, Once Upon a Time, and Psych. All casts will appear on stage for panel Q&A sessions and group photo sessions with fans throughout the weekend.
No pop culture convention is complete without Star Wars. Organizers Steven and Connie Perry are excited to welcome Katee Sackhoff, Brendan Wayne, Michelle Ang, James, Arnold Taylor, Ashley Eckstein, and Matt Lanter, talent spanning from The Clone Wars to Ahsoka.
Conventions like Colorado Springs Comic Con attract fans of all ages, so younger fans coming to the event will enjoy meeting voice actors from anime properties such as Chainsaw Man, Spy X Family, My Hero Academia, and Pokémon. Gaming enthusiasts will meet Theo Solomon and Tracy Wiles from Baldur’s Gate III. And the even younger fans will meet the original voices of Dora and Backpack from Dora the Explorer.
American Pie fans can meet Mena Suvari, none other than Heather from the film series.
With the recent release of The Naked Gun and the upcoming anniversary of Elvis Presley’s passing, Altered Reality Entertainment is honored to welcome Priscilla Presley to the 9th annual Colorado Springs Comic Con. Priscilla will be in attendance all three days of the event and will appear on stage for a Q&A session on Friday evening.
In addition to the amazing lineup, attendees will enjoy shopping from popular vendors, as well as mainstream and local artists.
Colorado Springs Comic Con is August 15th through the 17th at the Broadmoor World Arena. Show hours are Friday from 3 to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. Attendees can buy tickets online at www.cscomiccon.com. Parking is free for all who attend.
Susan Soares
401-633-5428
www.cscomiccon.com
