VUSH Announces Limited-Edition Collaboration with Kayla Jade
Inspired by viral storytimes like Peggy Sue - the limited-edition drop delivers bold, stylish, unapologetic fun.
Sydney, Australia, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Australian sexual wellness brand VUSH has announced a limited-edition product collaboration with TikTok creator, adult performer, and podcast host Kayla Jade. The collection, now available on Amazon, features two products designed in partnership with Jade and inspired by themes explored in her popular online content.
The collaboration brings together VUSH’s design-focused, pleasure-positive ethos with Jade’s candid approach to conversations around sexuality and self-confidence. Each product was developed with an emphasis on accessibility, comfort, and aesthetics, reflecting Jade’s personal vision for intimate wellness tools.
“I wanted to create toys that are well-designed, bold, and approachable,” Jade said. “My goal was to make products that feel elevated for people who already understand their pleasure, while remaining accessible for those still exploring. Above all, I want people to feel confident in their own bodies.”
About Kayla Jade
Australia–based Kayla Jade, known to her online audience as Blue Eyed Kayla Jade, has gained an international following for her unfiltered storytelling on TikTok. Her videos—covering topics such as sexual wellness, body image, dating, and mental health—have helped to open dialogue on subjects often considered taboo. She has been featured on Pedestrian TV and is a vocal advocate for feminist issues and destigmatizing conversations around pleasure.
The VUSH x Kayla Jade Collection
The collection includes:
Cherry Bomb – A G-spot vibrator with a curved design for targeted internal stimulation, featuring multiple vibration and intensity settings, an ergonomic grip, and a textured detail inspired by a cherry motif.
Backstage Anal Training Kit – A three-piece silicone plug set in graduated sizes, designed for gradual exploration and comfort, with safety-focused flared bases.
Both products were created to support users at different stages of exploration, from beginners to more experienced individuals, with the intention of promoting body confidence and removing stigma from sexual wellness conversations.
About VUSH
Founded in Australia in 2018, VUSH is a global brand in the sexual wellness industry, recognized for its focus on design, inclusivity, and open conversation around pleasure. Its products are developed to encourage self-exploration without shame, reflecting the company’s commitment to normalizing sexual wellness as part of everyday self-care.
For press inquiries, product samples, or to arrange an interview with Kayla Jade, please contact:
Ashlene Nand
ashlene@vushstimulation.com
For press inquiries, product samples, or to arrange an interview with Kayla Jade, please contact:
