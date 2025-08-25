The Vic Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Downtown Atlanta

The Vick, a new downtown Atlanta restaurant from owner Khadijah Vickers, celebrates its Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening on Monday, September 8, 2025, 5:30-9:30pm. Known for soulful Southern flavors, creative brunch dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and live jazz, The Vick will also host exclusive pre-launch events starting September 3.