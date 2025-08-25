The Vic Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Downtown Atlanta
The Vick, a new downtown Atlanta restaurant from owner Khadijah Vickers, celebrates its Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening on Monday, September 8, 2025, 5:30-9:30pm. Known for soulful Southern flavors, creative brunch dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and live jazz, The Vick will also host exclusive pre-launch events starting September 3.
Atlanta, GA, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Vick, the vibrant new restaurant from owner Khadijah Vickers, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in downtown Atlanta with a festive Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening on Monday, September 8. Known for its soulful Southern flavors, creative brunch offerings, hand-crafted cocktails, and live jazz performances, The Vick is ready to bring its unique blend of community, connection, and culinary joy to the heart of the city.
In the days leading up to the Grand Opening, The Vick will host a series of exciting pre-launch events starting Tuesday, September 3. These special gatherings will offer a first taste of the restaurant’s signature dishes, vibrant atmosphere, and warm hospitality before doors officially open to the public. For more details and to request an invitation to these exclusive events, visit TheVicATL.com.
Located in the Fairlie–Poplar district at 57 Forsyth St. NW, this 2,700 square-foot gem offers seating for up to 70 guests in a rustic-yet-refined atmosphere. Guests can look forward to a menu featuring brunch delights like Philly Potato Bowls and Lamb & Eggs, alongside evening favorites including burgers, seafood, and seasonal plates. With a heartfelt focus on hospitality, The Vic promises an experience that feels like home—elevated with rhythm, refinement, and Southern soul.
“The Vick isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a gathering place where good food meets good people,” says owner Khadijah Vickers. “We can’t wait to welcome Atlanta to our table.” thevickatl.com
In the days leading up to the Grand Opening, The Vick will host a series of exciting pre-launch events starting Tuesday, September 3. These special gatherings will offer a first taste of the restaurant’s signature dishes, vibrant atmosphere, and warm hospitality before doors officially open to the public. For more details and to request an invitation to these exclusive events, visit TheVicATL.com.
Located in the Fairlie–Poplar district at 57 Forsyth St. NW, this 2,700 square-foot gem offers seating for up to 70 guests in a rustic-yet-refined atmosphere. Guests can look forward to a menu featuring brunch delights like Philly Potato Bowls and Lamb & Eggs, alongside evening favorites including burgers, seafood, and seasonal plates. With a heartfelt focus on hospitality, The Vic promises an experience that feels like home—elevated with rhythm, refinement, and Southern soul.
“The Vick isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a gathering place where good food meets good people,” says owner Khadijah Vickers. “We can’t wait to welcome Atlanta to our table.” thevickatl.com
Contact
The Vick On CantonContact
Tina Torres-Wilson
912-572-2362
thevickatl.com
ifor contact to The Vic use email
Tina Torres-Wilson
912-572-2362
thevickatl.com
ifor contact to The Vic use email
Multimedia
Categories