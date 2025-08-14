From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia

The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore.