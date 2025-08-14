From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore.
Kansas City, MO, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Moon Shift Wins Gold and Silver Awards Again — This Time in Asia.
Acclaimed Oaxaca-based Destilado de Agave Takes Two of Only Six Medals Awarded for Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition.
Following a standout debut at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, The Moon Shift Destilado de Agave has once again been recognized on the global stage — this time at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. Among a highly selective group of awardees, The Moon Shift earned two of only six total medals awarded in the Mezcal Category in the entire competition.
Gold Medal – The Moon Shift Madrecuixe
Silver Medal – The Moon Shift Espadín
Presented by The Tasting Alliance, the Asia World Spirits Competition is an extension of the prestigious San Francisco event, known for setting the global benchmark in spirits evaluation. Judged by industry experts across Asia, the competition celebrates quality and innovation in international distilling.
The Moon Shift is produced in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca, by fourth-generation Maestro Mezcalero Israel Pérez Santiago, in collaboration with co-founders Dan Grocki, Cathy Owen, and Gabriel González Pérez.
“These new medals from Asia are incredibly meaningful,” said Dan Grocki, Co-Founder of The Moon Shift. “To be recognized in a completely different market — and to win two of only six mezcal awards — reaffirms the global appeal and quality of what we’re creating. It's a celebration of the land, our maestro mezcalero Israel, and the soul of Oaxaca in every copita or glass.”
The Moon Shift is a small-batch, destilado de agave brand inspired by the rhythms of the moon and the sacred traditions of mezcal-making. With a deep commitment to authenticity and tradition, every batch of The Moon Shift is meticulously handcrafted — from harvesting mature agave to stone-crushing and small-batch distillation — ensuring that each sip captures the spirit of its origins.
“This latest recognition is a tribute to the artistry of Israel and his family,” said González. “We are simply the storytellers — it’s the legacy and craftsmanship that continues to win hearts around the world. The Moon Shift is a special product, and our team is very appreciative of the honors and reception we’ve received in the marketplace.”
Earlier this year, The Moon Shift also captured Gold and Silver Medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most respected spirits contests in the world:
Gold Medal — The Moon Shift Madrecuixe (94 points)
Silver Medal — The Moon Shift Espadín
