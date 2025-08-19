Moonrise Medical Secures $500,000 Investment from Ontario Centre of Innovation to Advance Vascular Imaging Technology
Hamilton, Canada, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moonrise Medical, a Canadian medical device startup developing next-generation ultrasound technology for vascular assessment, today announced it has secured a $500,000 investment from the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) through the Life Sciences Innovation Fund (LSIF).
This investment will accelerate the development and commercialization of Moonrise Medical’s innovative ultrasound system, designed to simplify and automate the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease (PAD). The system combines advanced imaging hardware with proprietary software to measure blood flow in real time—offering a faster, more accessible alternative to traditional vascular testing.
“We are thrilled to receive this support from OCI,” said Adam Gold, CEO of Moonrise Medical. “This investment not only validates the importance of our mission but also enables us to move faster toward clinical validation and regulatory milestones that will bring our technology to patients in need.”
Moonrise Medical is one of 13 Ontario-based life sciences companies selected in the latest round of LSIF investments. The Life Sciences Innovation Fund, managed by OCI in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, was created to help early-stage companies commercialize breakthrough health technologies and drive economic growth in Ontario.
“This funding will help us expand our team, complete key clinical studies, and prepare for regulatory submission,” said Abubaker Khalifa, MD, Chief Operating Officer of Moonrise Medical. “It’s a pivotal step forward as we work to improve outcomes for patients with vascular disease.”
Moonrise Medical is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, and is currently partnering with leading vascular specialists and research institutions to validate its novel diagnostic platform.
About Moonrise Medical
Moonrise Medical is developing a high-performance ultrasound system that simplifies vascular diagnostics. The company’s flagship product provides a quick, operator-independent assessment of blood flow, enabling earlier detection and treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).
Contact
Moonrise Medical, Inc.Contact
Adam Gold
201-240-8040
www.moonrisemedical.com
