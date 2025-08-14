Dominic L. Santana Delivers a Gripping Performance as “Chuleta” in Hightown; Seasons 2 & 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
Los Angeles, CA, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Critically acclaimed actor Dominic L. Santana brings intensity and raw charisma to his guest-starring role as “Chuleta” in Seasons 2 and 3 of Hightown, the gritty crime drama now available on Netflix. Known for his powerful screen presence, Santana’s portrayal of the enigmatic street enforcer adds a volatile edge to the series’ high-stakes narrative. His performance quickly became a standout among fans and critics alike, offering a complex glimpse into the underworld of Cape Cod’s drug trade.
With an impressive resume—including his portrayal of hip‑hop mogul Suge Knight in All Eyez on Me—Santana once again proves his range and screen‑commanding prowess. In Hightown, he elevates every scene he enters, injecting tension, unpredictability, and authenticity. As Seasons 2 & 3 reach a broader audience on Netflix, Santana’s compelling turn as “Chuleta” is earning renewed attention and praise, cementing his status as a force in television drama.
With an impressive resume—including his portrayal of hip‑hop mogul Suge Knight in All Eyez on Me—Santana once again proves his range and screen‑commanding prowess. In Hightown, he elevates every scene he enters, injecting tension, unpredictability, and authenticity. As Seasons 2 & 3 reach a broader audience on Netflix, Santana’s compelling turn as “Chuleta” is earning renewed attention and praise, cementing his status as a force in television drama.
Contact
Finders PR FirmContact
Kristen Mandley
+1 213 770-8188
Kristen Mandley
+1 213 770-8188
Categories