Pet First Aid 4U Now Offers 3 Options to Learn Pet First Aid and CPR
Arden Moore, founder of Pet First Aid 4U, just added a third option for pet parents and pet parents to learn veterinarian-approved pet first aid/CPR. In addition to her in-person classes and interactive classes via Zoom, she now offers two self-paced online courses: dog-cat pet first aid/CPR and a cat-only first aid/CPR class.
Dallas, TX, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pet First Aid 4U just added a third option to learn pet first aid and CPR for pet professionals and pet owners.
Until now, Pet First Aid 4U has offered in-person and interactive classes via ZOOM to people all over the world.
"But we realized that we were missing a big group of people," said Arden Moore, founder of Pet First Aid 4U and a master certified pet first aid/CPR instructor since 2011. "These individuals have been unable to attend one of my in-person classes due to geographic restraints. Or their busy schedules have prevented them from participating in my regularly scheduled interactive online courses."
Now, people have a third option: self-paced courses. Pet First Aid 4U now offers two self-paced courses: a dog-cat first aid/CPR course plus a cat-only first aid/CPR course.
All course options are veterinarian-approved. Upon completion, students earn two-year certificates. In addition. the courses feature the four-legged teaching duo of Pet Safety Dog Kona and Pet Safety Cat Casey.
"Students get to see pet first aid techniques on real pets, not stuffed demo animals," said Moore. "Classes are practical, fun and engaging. We teach the latest pet first aid protocols as approved by leading ER and critical care veterinarians."
For more information, visit www.petfirstaid4u.com.
About Pet First Aid 4U:
Pet First Aid 4U was founded by Arden Moore in 2011. The company offers various types of pet first aid courses aimed at pet professionals and pet owners.
About Arden Moore:
Arden Moore is known as America's Pet Health and Safety Coach. In addition to teaching various types of pet first aid/CPR classes, she is the host of the Oh Behave show on Pet Life Radio (on the air since 2007) and author of more than two dozen award-winning dog and cat books. She resides in Dallas, TX with two dogs and two cats.
Contact:
Erin Fenstermaker of EF Consulting
214 205-6825
erin@erinfenstermaker
www.ardenmoore.com
