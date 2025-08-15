Pet First Aid 4U Now Offers 3 Options to Learn Pet First Aid and CPR

Arden Moore, founder of Pet First Aid 4U, just added a third option for pet parents and pet parents to learn veterinarian-approved pet first aid/CPR. In addition to her in-person classes and interactive classes via Zoom, she now offers two self-paced online courses: dog-cat pet first aid/CPR and a cat-only first aid/CPR class.