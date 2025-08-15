Second Quarter (Q2) Results for Absolute Storage Management
Memphis, TN, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), a leading third-party management company for self-storage facilities in the United States, announced operating results for the three month period ending on June 30, 2025.
2025 Highlights for Three Month Period Ending June 30, 2025:
• Increased same-store revenue by 2.6% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Recognized as Inside Self Storage (ISS) Best of Business.
• Acquired six (6) management contracts: four (4) operating facilities and two (2) facilities at the completion of construction.
2025 Highlights for Six Month Period Ending June 30, 2025:
• Increased same-store revenue by 3.2% vs. the same period in 2024.
• GPI increase of 2.3% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Reduction in Delinquency totals of 11.6% vs. the same period in 2024.
• Added nine (9) management contracts to the third-party management portfolio.
The 2025 same-store group includes 96 stabilized properties that have been under Absolute’s management since January 1, 2024. These properties average 60,300 rentable square feet and have been managed by Absolute for an average of five and a half years.
Absolute is also honored to be named Inside Self-Storage’s (ISS) Best of Business in the Operational Consulting category for the second year in a row. This recognition, voted on by industry peers through the ISS Best of Business reader-choice poll, highlights excellence across 40 supplier categories. “We are deeply grateful to our industry colleagues and partners for their continued trust and support,” said Scott Beatty, CEO of Absolute.
This year also marks Absolute’s 23rd anniversary. Since 2002, the company has remained committed to delivering exceptional management solutions for self storage owners across the United States.
Absolute actively manages 148 properties in 15 states. Over the three-month quarter ending June 30, 2025, Absolute expanded its third-party management portfolio with the management of the following properties: Centro Storage in Jacksonville, FL; Mini-Maxi Storage and Spacettes Small Business Park in Tampa, FL; Clayton Self Storage in Clayton, GA; and two Self Storage Loganville locations in Loganville, GA.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Tampa, FL; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; and Nashville, TN. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
