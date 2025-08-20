Author Terol McCullar (T-MAC)'s New Audiobook, “SICQ,” is a Fascinating Look at the Political Fallout Following the Conclusive Evidence of Contact with Aliens
Recent audiobook release “SICQ” from Audiobook Network author Terol McCullar (T-MAC) is a gripping novel that centers around the President and Vice President of America who, despite being elected from opposing political parties, share a deep friendship until it becomes challenged by evidence of the existence of aliens.
Placerville, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Terol McCullar (T-MAC), who has found a fulfilling career working as a California Correctional Officer and Sergeant Instructor, has completed his new audiobook, “SICQ”: a compelling tale that follows the deep friendship between the President and Vice President that soon becomes complicated when humans make contact with aliens, and a host of people are throw into the complex web of their relationship.
Having spent his first forty-two years working dozens of jobs and gaining life experience, author Terol McCullar has acquired a unique insight into the passions and obstacles that forms the basis for one’s self-motivation. His own motivation has been molded in having lived through the changes witnessed from the 1950s and 1960s to the present. The dichotomy of witnessing both good times and turmoil was tempered by the author’s belief in self-efficacy. McCullar’s passion for the law and teaching is commingled with his being a singer and songwriter.
McCullar writes, “The President and Vice President are elected from two different parties. They are old friends, but a conflict develops when the possibility of actual alien contact is discovered. A multitude of characters are infused into the relationship between the two.
“As contact with aliens is progressively confirmed, the political schism becomes less of an issue. The effects on humanity are brought to the forefront. Accepting the truth causes dissension and distrust. Ultimately choices of belief and the purpose of life are realized.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Terol McCullar (T-MAC)’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking and immersive exploration of politics, friendship, and the profound impact of potential alien contact on humanity. Expertly paced and full of suspense, McCullar masterfully weaves a character-driven tale that will leave listeners spellbound, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Be on the lookout for T-Mac's sequel to S.I.C.Q.; SOS and be prepared for the follow-up book; DNA: ALIEN LEGACY.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “SICQ” by Terol McCullar (T-MAC) through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Having spent his first forty-two years working dozens of jobs and gaining life experience, author Terol McCullar has acquired a unique insight into the passions and obstacles that forms the basis for one’s self-motivation. His own motivation has been molded in having lived through the changes witnessed from the 1950s and 1960s to the present. The dichotomy of witnessing both good times and turmoil was tempered by the author’s belief in self-efficacy. McCullar’s passion for the law and teaching is commingled with his being a singer and songwriter.
McCullar writes, “The President and Vice President are elected from two different parties. They are old friends, but a conflict develops when the possibility of actual alien contact is discovered. A multitude of characters are infused into the relationship between the two.
“As contact with aliens is progressively confirmed, the political schism becomes less of an issue. The effects on humanity are brought to the forefront. Accepting the truth causes dissension and distrust. Ultimately choices of belief and the purpose of life are realized.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Terol McCullar (T-MAC)’s new audiobook is a thought-provoking and immersive exploration of politics, friendship, and the profound impact of potential alien contact on humanity. Expertly paced and full of suspense, McCullar masterfully weaves a character-driven tale that will leave listeners spellbound, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Be on the lookout for T-Mac's sequel to S.I.C.Q.; SOS and be prepared for the follow-up book; DNA: ALIEN LEGACY.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “SICQ” by Terol McCullar (T-MAC) through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories