Author Terol McCullar (T-MAC)'s New Audiobook, “SICQ,” is a Fascinating Look at the Political Fallout Following the Conclusive Evidence of Contact with Aliens

Recent audiobook release “SICQ” from Audiobook Network author Terol McCullar (T-MAC) is a gripping novel that centers around the President and Vice President of America who, despite being elected from opposing political parties, share a deep friendship until it becomes challenged by evidence of the existence of aliens.