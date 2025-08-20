Author Aaron A. Vessup's New Audiobook, “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rises Above Race & Religious Traumas,” Explores the Social and Spiritual Issues.

Recent audiobook release “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rises Above Race & Religious Traumas” from Audiobook Network author Aaron A. Vessup is a compelling and insightful memoir that reveals the many traumas and stresses the author faced throughout his life, and how his experiences are indicative of the ongoing issues plaguing the nation.