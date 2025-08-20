Author Aaron A. Vessup's New Audiobook, “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rises Above Race & Religious Traumas,” Explores the Social and Spiritual Issues.
Recent audiobook release “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rises Above Race & Religious Traumas” from Audiobook Network author Aaron A. Vessup is a compelling and insightful memoir that reveals the many traumas and stresses the author faced throughout his life, and how his experiences are indicative of the ongoing issues plaguing the nation.
Round Rock, TX, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aaron A. Vessup, an acclaimed global educator, world-traveling pioneer, award-winning poet, fine arts photographer, journalist, and founder of Cultures in Focus, a not-for-profit resource consortium, has completed his new audiobook, “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rises Above Race & Religious Traumas”: a fascinating and thought-provoking look at the current crises facing the country, which have formed from years of problems involving social classes and clashing cultures.
Caught between family demands, social groups, and ostracized as a member of the religious “Holy Rollers,” author Aaron A. Vessup balances on precarious razor edges of sacred edicts, genetic mental illnesses, and toxic social stress. Parental physical abuse and rigid mental programming add to repeated cult behavior–modification strategies.
In “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rising Above Race & Religious Traumas,” Aaron Anthony Vessup boldly confronts opposing social and spiritual quandaries. The writer narrowly escapes police bullets, suicide, and institutionalization. Interracial fraternizing has proven dangerous.
“This extraordinary memoir highlights a boy clinging to a dream of promoting United Nation idealism, while on the fringes of seething social protests and violence,” writes Vessup. “Moving from South Central Los Angeles to Nebraska, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, his mounting rage morphs into decisions threatening to erase hard-earned achievements. With unabashed frankness, the author takes readers on a transforming journey beyond America, between social class intersections, cultures, and lifestyles. Torn between guilt of social inactivity and passions for justice, doing the right thing becomes increasingly problematic as mental haunts seem to prevail.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Aaron A. Vessup’s new audiobook traces nontraditional paths taken to shake free from psychological controls that are used to shackle fierce desires for independence. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “American Robot” is sure to resonate with listeners from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “American Robot: A Cultural Chameleon Rises Above Race & Religious Traumas” by Aaron A. Vessup through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
