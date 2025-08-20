Author Brandon Penrod's New Audiobook, "Dark Tales: Volume 1," is a Compelling Anthology of Five Sinister Short Stories Designed to Shock and Delight Listeners

Recent audiobook release “Dark Tales: Volume 1” from Audiobook Network author Brandon Penrod is a thrilling and engaging collection of five short stories that each contain a shocking and violent twist. With each tale, listeners will be taken on a wild ride as they discover the horrifying darkness lurking just beneath the surface of every character waiting to be unleashed.