Author Brandon Penrod's New Audiobook, "Dark Tales: Volume 1," is a Compelling Anthology of Five Sinister Short Stories Designed to Shock and Delight Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Dark Tales: Volume 1” from Audiobook Network author Brandon Penrod is a thrilling and engaging collection of five short stories that each contain a shocking and violent twist. With each tale, listeners will be taken on a wild ride as they discover the horrifying darkness lurking just beneath the surface of every character waiting to be unleashed.
Acton, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Penrod, who began writing in high school and had his early work published in an anthology, has completed his new audiobook, "Dark Tales: Volume 1," a gripping collection of five short stories, each exploring dark and violent themes.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brandon Penrod’s new audiobook is an unforgettable ride into the dark depths of humanity that promises to shock listeners as each of the author’s stories unfolds. Perfect for fans of the horror genre, “Dark Tales: Volume 1” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final tale, keeping listeners eager for more dark and twisted stories.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dark Tales: Volume 1” by Brandon Penrod through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brandon Penrod’s new audiobook is an unforgettable ride into the dark depths of humanity that promises to shock listeners as each of the author’s stories unfolds. Perfect for fans of the horror genre, “Dark Tales: Volume 1” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final tale, keeping listeners eager for more dark and twisted stories.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Dark Tales: Volume 1” by Brandon Penrod through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories