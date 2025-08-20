Authors Brent and Bonnie Peterson's New Audiobook, “The House That God Built,” is a Stirring Account Exploring the Impact God Has Had on the Author’s Lives

Recent audiobook release “The House That God Built” from Audiobook Network authors Brent and Bonnie Peterson is an empowering memoir that reflects upon the ways in which the Lord has helped the authors through life’s many challenges, focusing on how faith can help carry anyone through whatever struggles they may be facing.