Authors Brent and Bonnie Peterson's New Audiobook, “The House That God Built,” is a Stirring Account Exploring the Impact God Has Had on the Author’s Lives
Recent audiobook release “The House That God Built” from Audiobook Network authors Brent and Bonnie Peterson is an empowering memoir that reflects upon the ways in which the Lord has helped the authors through life’s many challenges, focusing on how faith can help carry anyone through whatever struggles they may be facing.
Greenacres, WA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brent and Bonnie Peterson, who live in Spokane and have been blessed with five children and nine grandchildren, have completed their new audiobook, “The House That God Built”: a compelling look at how God is always present in one’s life, no matter what trials they are enduring.
“Have you ever heard from God?” write Brent and Bonnie. “Have you ever seen miracles? Have you ever gotten to be part of something magical/supernatural? This is the true story of some who did.
“Do you hear from God? Do you recognize God's voice? If you have ever wondered if the miraculous seems to be relegated to biblical times, this may help you to see that it's not. If you are willing and courageous, the door can open for your own story. Well, this is our story.”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Brent and Bonnie Peterson’s new audiobook is a stirring testament to God’s ability to strengthen his children throughout the challenges of life. Deeply personal and candid, Brent and Bonnie share their story with the hope of encouraging and motivating others to have courage and faith that God will always be there through life’s darkest moments, providing his ultimate love and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The House That God Built” by Brent and Bonnie Peterson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
