Author Pastor William Evans's New Audiobook, “Do You Know What’s Invested in You?” is a Deep Dive Into Understanding Your True Identity and Life’s Purpose

Recent audiobook release “Do You Know What’s Invested in You? A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose” from Audiobook Network author Pastor William Evans is an insightful three-part Biblical teaching that offers listeners the tools required to navigate their journey toward understanding their true selves and divine purpose.