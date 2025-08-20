Author Pastor William Evans's New Audiobook, “Do You Know What’s Invested in You?” is a Deep Dive Into Understanding Your True Identity and Life’s Purpose
Recent audiobook release “Do You Know What’s Invested in You? A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose” from Audiobook Network author Pastor William Evans is an insightful three-part Biblical teaching that offers listeners the tools required to navigate their journey toward understanding their true selves and divine purpose.
Mesquite, TX, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pastor William Evans, the founder and pastor of the Church of Unity in Christ, which was established in February of 2000, has completed his new audiobook, “Do You Know What’s Invested in You?: A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose”: a compelling work is for those seeking a deeper understanding of their identity and life’s purpose through a Biblical lens.
Raised in a God-fearing family, Pastor William Evans gained a foundation of love, reverence, and faith in God that led to him committing his life to the Lord Jesus Christ in 1987 under the guidance and leadership of the late Bro. McKinley Matthews of the House of the Lord located in Houma, Louisiana. There, the author learned the discipline needed to study and apply the Word of God. After five years being led by the Holy Spirit, William moved to Dallas, preaching and teaching until settling in the church of New Hope under the tutelage of the late Pastor Sammy Thompson, where he was licensed and ordained to preach the Word of God.
“I struggled with my own identity early in life,” writes Pastor Evans. “Others whispered their ideas about who I was or who I would become. Does this sound familiar to you? As humans, we are taught to find a model—’a system or thing used as an example to follow or imitate’—to fit in. Finding or even following this model may seem impossible. All of us need what I call a North Star. A North Star is something or someone guiding you to who you know you are supposed to become and guiding you to what you are supposed to be doing.
“After giving my heart to the Lord Jesus Christ, I found my North Star. God inspired me to look beyond the more superficial sources of identity and look to the eternal. It is my belief that this book will serve as a guidepost pointing to your eternal selves. It is my hope that you will embrace this lesson as I have. If you do so, you will learn not only who you truly are but also how you fit into this world and God’s master plan.
“You will be introduced to three of the most influential factors in life: Self, Culture, Purpose. I believe if you embrace the lessons of this book, you will be able to answer the fundamental question ‘Do you know what’s invested in you?’ just as I did. May God enlighten you on your journey. Amen.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Pastor William Evans’s new audiobook is a beacon of hope for anyone grappling with their identity and purpose, helping listeners gain clarity on who they truly are and how they fit into the grand tapestry of God’s master plan. Whether seeking personal growth, spiritual enrichment, or simply a deeper connection to one’s divine purpose, “Do You Know What’s Invested in You?” offers a profound and inspiring resource for any journey.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Do You Know What’s Invested in You? A Three-Part Biblical Teaching on the Most Influential Factors in a Person's Life: Self, Culture, and Purpose” by Pastor William Evans through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
