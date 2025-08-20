Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Legacy and Adventures,” Follows an Evil Witch Who Travels Back in Time to Eliminate Her Greatest Enemies
Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Legacy and Adventures” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez is a riveting story of an evil witch named Matilda, who travels back in time to remove her enemies, the Halloween Warriors, from existence, allowing her to enact her plans of complete and total domination.
Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, a native of Matanzas, Cuba, who has a background in music, psychology, social science, and humanities, has completed his new audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Legacy and Adventures”: a compelling story that follows the evil witch Matilda as she destroys her greatest enemy by erasing them from existence.
“On this occasion, Matilda, resentful of her constant setbacks, decides to change the course of history, then goes back to the time when she was still friends with Gellfara,” writes Vazquez. “To ensure her victory, Matilda made Gellfara disappear from history so that he could never create the Halloween warriors. Even so, Matilda achieves temporary victories that she cannot retain for long; but in the end, she ends up allying herself with the cult of the demons of the galaxies. Dorian grants a cult for herself. Since then, Matilda and Dorian remain in the galaxies but turn the sinister cult of Matilda on earth into a training base for the demons of the galaxies.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook will captivate readers as they follow Matilda's journey to end the Halloween Warriors once and for all, leaving them wondering who will stand up and put an end to Matilda’s evil ways.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Halloween Warriors: Legacy and Adventures” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
