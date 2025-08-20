Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Legacy and Adventures,” Follows an Evil Witch Who Travels Back in Time to Eliminate Her Greatest Enemies

Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Legacy and Adventures” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez is a riveting story of an evil witch named Matilda, who travels back in time to remove her enemies, the Halloween Warriors, from existence, allowing her to enact her plans of complete and total domination.