Author Meghan Koesters's New Audiobook, "The Hash-Marked Girl," Follows a Girl and a Detective’s Attempts to Thwart a Dangerous Scientist’s New Pharmaceutical Company

Recent audiobook release “The Hash-Marked Girl” from Audiobook Network author Meghan Koesters is a compelling drama that about Tally, a young girl who, along with other girls, is tested with illegal drugs by her adopted mother, Dr. Raven. Years later, Tally teams up with a boy who was also tested on and a detective to stop the evil doctor’s new pharmaceutical company from harming more children.