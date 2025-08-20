Author Meghan Koesters's New Audiobook, "The Hash-Marked Girl," Follows a Girl and a Detective’s Attempts to Thwart a Dangerous Scientist’s New Pharmaceutical Company
Recent audiobook release “The Hash-Marked Girl” from Audiobook Network author Meghan Koesters is a compelling drama that about Tally, a young girl who, along with other girls, is tested with illegal drugs by her adopted mother, Dr. Raven. Years later, Tally teams up with a boy who was also tested on and a detective to stop the evil doctor’s new pharmaceutical company from harming more children.
Toledo, OH, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Meghan Koesters, a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a degree in arts and communication, specializing in theater and English, has completed her new audiobook, “The Hash-Marked Girl”: a riveting story of a girl’s attempts to stop a dangerous scientist from opening a new pharmaceutical company years after running illegal drug experiments on innocent girls.
“It's been five years since Detective John Parker discovered Tally--a scarred girl in the closet of an abandoned facility,” writes Koesters. “Five years since Tally and seven other girls were illegally drug tested on by Dr. Raven. And now after all these years, Dr. Raven is back and advertising her new pharmaceutical company, Oberon Pharmaceuticals. Together with Adam, the boy no one can see, Tally must find a way to expose Dr. Raven for who she really is before anyone else can get hurt. But will she have enough evidence to bring Dr. Raven to justice, or will the past come back to haunt her?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Meghan Koesters’s new audiobook is a gripping tale that will captivate listeners as they follow along on Tally’s journey to put an end to Dr. Raven’s madness, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Hash-Marked Girl” is sure to keep listeners on the edge of their seats, leaving a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Hash-Marked Girl” by Meghan Koesters through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
