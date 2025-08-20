Author Gene George's New Audiobook, "Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed," is a Powerful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Cancer Diagnosis and His Faith in God

Recent audiobook release “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” from Audiobook Network author Gene George is a poignant and deeply stirring novel that follows the author as he reflects upon his diagnosis of incurable stage four kidney cancer, and how this diagnosis helped him to confront his fear and ultimately grow closer with the Lord.