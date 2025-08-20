Author Gene George's New Audiobook, "Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed," is a Powerful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Cancer Diagnosis and His Faith in God
Recent audiobook release “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” from Audiobook Network author Gene George is a poignant and deeply stirring novel that follows the author as he reflects upon his diagnosis of incurable stage four kidney cancer, and how this diagnosis helped him to confront his fear and ultimately grow closer with the Lord.
New York, NY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gene George, who was an ordained elder in his church and a lay Christian educator and leader for many decades with his wife, Cindy, has completed his new audiobook, “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real”: a compelling autobiographical account that explores how the author’s stage four kidney cancer diagnosis impacted his faith and relationship with God.
In his professional career, author Gene George has been a journalist, editor, and producer in radio and print media; a college instructor and administrator; and most recently, the owner and manager of his own data analytics and data science consulting company. He earned degrees in journalism and history, including a PhD in Russian and East European history. Gene and his wife have four grown children, and four grandchildren, with a third granddaughter on the way.
“Though I have a disease that will likely end my life, I don’t know when that will be, nor do I know what life will be like as that time draws closer,” writes Gene. “All I have is what all of us have—today. However, I have already learned many things, and these lessons and observations form the basis of this book of essays. If I have anything profound to pass on in these pages, no one would be more surprised than me because the truth of our mortality and its implications are to be found in God’s Word. All I am attempting here is to record for you the impressions of a believer who’s just now waking up to the organic, gut-wrenching realities of a faith he innocently accepted so many decades ago.”
The author continues, “So in this book, you will find essays that concern those parts of faith that matter most to me in this moment. You will find reflections on the reality and lifesaving nature of hope, the reality of God, the brokenness of our world, and what I consider to be truly righteous living. At the end, you will find my conception of ‘the right road to evangelism.’ This ending essay has two goals: first, to criticize the church’s more-recent approach to nonbelievers; second, to return believers to the path God intends us to take.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Gene George’s new audiobook is a compelling personal account that is sure to resonate with anyone who is facing their own cancer journeys, serving as a testimony to finding the good in an otherwise very daunting and frightening situation. Emotionally candid and thought-provoking, Gene’s story also serves as a reminder that one is much closer to meeting God than when one might first believe.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Much Closer Now Than When We First Believed: My Memoir of Cancer and a Faith Made Real” by Gene George through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
