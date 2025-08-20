Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Return of Matilda,” Follows a Witch’s Journey to Achieve Revenge After Enduring Multiple Defeats
Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Return of Matilda” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez is the latest thrilling installment of “The Halloween Warriors” series, which finds the witch Matilda returning to exact revenge on her enemies, only to find herself working to save the very people she longs to punish after finding out they have become enslaved by aliens.
Los Angeles, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Esteban Vazquez, a native of Matanzas, Cuba, who has a background in music, psychology, social science, and humanities, and has created seventeen board games, has completed his new audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Return of Matilda”: a riveting new entry in The Halloween Warriors series that sees the witch Matilda return to punish her enemies, only to discover the world is completely different from her last time on Earth.
“Matilda is the witch who, from the beginning, suffered many defeats, but she never gave up,” writes Vazquez. “On this occasion, Matilda returns, ready to take revenge once and for all. But with the passage of time, the world evolved, and that generation became extinct.
“Matilda traveled the worlds in search of a new generation of humans to exact her revenge. She went so far as to liberate several peoples from an alien species’ domain and then exact her revenge on them. Apparently, things got out of control, and she ended up losing track of these humans.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Esteban Vazquez’s new audiobook will take listeners on a compelling journey as they follow along on Matilda’s quest to finally achieve her goals of revenge against those who have defeated her again and again. But will she be able to achieve her plan, or face defeat once more?
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Halloween Warriors: Return of Matilda” by Esteban Vazquez through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
