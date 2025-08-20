Author Esteban Vazquez's New Audiobook, “The Halloween Warriors: Return of Matilda,” Follows a Witch’s Journey to Achieve Revenge After Enduring Multiple Defeats

Recent audiobook release “The Halloween Warriors: Return of Matilda” from Audiobook Network author Esteban Vazquez is the latest thrilling installment of “The Halloween Warriors” series, which finds the witch Matilda returning to exact revenge on her enemies, only to find herself working to save the very people she longs to punish after finding out they have become enslaved by aliens.