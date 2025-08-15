Brian Coopman Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Bradenton, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Brian Coopman of Bradenton, Florida, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements as a government subject matter expert.
About Brian Coopman
Brian Coopman is account executive, SLED at ThunderCat Technology, a business-to-government sales, procurement, and contracting consulting firm. He specializes in consulting with reference to human capital and workforce management. With more than 20 years of experience working for or alongside government organizations both domestically and internationally, Coopman is recognized as an industry expert in all matters of government procurement and contracting.
Throughout his career, Coopman has held roles including principal, sales business consultant and director of contracts & procurement-public sector at Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG); senior subject matter expert/business development manager, SLED at Cartegraph Systems; and various positions with the City of Davenport, Iowa, including public works operations analyst/capital improvement projects manager and code enforcement officer. He is also a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, School of Infantry.
Notably, Coopman developed a billion-dollar total contract value of resellers, distributors, state contracts, government-wide acquisition contracts, and cooperative purchasing organization for a major human capital management corporation.
Coopman is affiliated with the American Public Works Association, World Commerce and Contracting, International City Managers Association, and the Institute for Internal Auditors. He holds an M.S. in public administration from Drake University, a B.S. in business administration from St. Ambrose University, and a certificate of specialization in leadership and management from Harvard University.
In his free time, Brian enjoys golf, cooking, exploring new foods, and live music. He is a former USA Rugby referee, player, and has served on the board of directors for the Quad City Irish in Iowa and Illinois.
For more information, visit https://www.thundercattech.com/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
