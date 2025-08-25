Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. Named to 2025 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately Owned Companies
Rochester, NY, August 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. (UMAC) is pleased to announce that it has earned a spot on the 2025 Top 100 list of fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester/Finger Lakes region. Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce will reveal the 39th annual ranked list at the Top 100 awards celebration on Thursday, November 6 in downtown Rochester.
Stephany Corcoran, Chief Operating Officer, shared, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our entire team here at UMAC — we simply could not achieve what we do without them.
"UMAC is more than just a company; it’s a place where our people are empowered to grow both professionally and personally. The culture we've built is a direct reflection of the vision and leadership of our incredible owners: Jeff Corcoran, President, and James Bowley, Chief Executive Officer.
"We are proud of this achievement and even prouder of the team that made it possible.”
To be eligible for the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program, companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years.
Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, said, “Congratulations to Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. for earning their spot on the 2025 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. This placement showcases and celebrates their role in our community—shaping its economy and community as one of the fastest-growing companies. The companies on this list represent a diverse selection of industries from all corners of our region's dynamic business climate. Cumulatively, these companies have created tens of thousands of jobs here and added billions of dollars of revenue to our local economy each year. We look forward to celebrating alongside these teams in November and recognizing their hard work, accomplishments, and innovation."
About Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc
UMAC is a commercial general contractor based in Upstate New York with over 18 years of experience delivering high-quality ground-up construction and renovation projects. Serving clients across The Greater Rochester Area, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, and rural Upstate New York—as well as in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New Jersey—UMAC has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence.
A trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies, UMAC is known for its ability to travel and deliver consistent results wherever needed. Originally founded as a facility maintenance company, UMAC has evolved to focus exclusively on commercial new builds and renovations.
As a self-performing general contractor, UMAC manages projects from groundbreaking to final cleaning. Partnering with trusted mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors to bring any project to life: on-time and within budget.
About Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is the region’s centralized hub for business support, influence, and community connection. Rooted in advocacy, compliance, talent, and belonging, our organization combines an unmatched depth and breadth of business support with the agility and dedication to turn possibility into progress and accelerate opportunity and action. Here, you’re in good company. Learn more at GreaterRochesterChamber.com.
Stephany Corcoran, Chief Operating Officer, shared, “We are deeply honored to be recognized by the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and commitment of our entire team here at UMAC — we simply could not achieve what we do without them.
"UMAC is more than just a company; it’s a place where our people are empowered to grow both professionally and personally. The culture we've built is a direct reflection of the vision and leadership of our incredible owners: Jeff Corcoran, President, and James Bowley, Chief Executive Officer.
"We are proud of this achievement and even prouder of the team that made it possible.”
To be eligible for the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 program, companies must be privately owned, headquartered in the nine-county Rochester region, and have earned at least $1 million in revenue in each of the three most recent fiscal years.
Bob Duffy, President and CEO, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, said, “Congratulations to Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc. for earning their spot on the 2025 Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. This placement showcases and celebrates their role in our community—shaping its economy and community as one of the fastest-growing companies. The companies on this list represent a diverse selection of industries from all corners of our region's dynamic business climate. Cumulatively, these companies have created tens of thousands of jobs here and added billions of dollars of revenue to our local economy each year. We look forward to celebrating alongside these teams in November and recognizing their hard work, accomplishments, and innovation."
About Unified Maintenance and Construction, Inc
UMAC is a commercial general contractor based in Upstate New York with over 18 years of experience delivering high-quality ground-up construction and renovation projects. Serving clients across The Greater Rochester Area, Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany, and rural Upstate New York—as well as in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire, and New Jersey—UMAC has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence.
A trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies, UMAC is known for its ability to travel and deliver consistent results wherever needed. Originally founded as a facility maintenance company, UMAC has evolved to focus exclusively on commercial new builds and renovations.
As a self-performing general contractor, UMAC manages projects from groundbreaking to final cleaning. Partnering with trusted mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) contractors to bring any project to life: on-time and within budget.
About Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is the region’s centralized hub for business support, influence, and community connection. Rooted in advocacy, compliance, talent, and belonging, our organization combines an unmatched depth and breadth of business support with the agility and dedication to turn possibility into progress and accelerate opportunity and action. Here, you’re in good company. Learn more at GreaterRochesterChamber.com.
Contact
Unified Maintenance and ConstructionContact
Jennifer Vigliotti
585-582-6086
unifiedmac.com
Jennifer Vigliotti
585-582-6086
unifiedmac.com
Categories